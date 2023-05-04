Nothing is guaranteed! ASUS’s new BIOS expressly states that ultra-RAM is not covered by maintenance

After a series of overclocking accidents caused AMD CPU to burn out, ASUS was forced to add a warning to XMP/EXPO in the latest BIOS update, reminding users that if XMP/EXPO is used for memory overclocking, it may not be maintained.

A netizen posted a warning message that is known to be a BIOS version 1410 of an ASUS motherboard without a model number, reminding users that “enabling XMP/EXPO to change memory timings/voltages outside the specifications published by Intel or AMD can be viewed as for overclocking.”

Note that the stability and compatibility of XMP(Intel)/DOCP(AMD)/EXPO(AMD)/AEMP/AEMPII memory kits are not guaranteed as they will be affected by the capabilities of the CPU’s integrated memory controller, installed devices and the operating frequency of the associated bus domain.