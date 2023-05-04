The anti-inflammatory foods can positively affect the salute and well-being, strengthening the defenses and counteracting the development of many diseases. For the over 60in particular, a food style that includes the consumption of these foods can really make a difference, especially to remove the risk associated with the appearance of some pathologies very widespread.

Before reviewing the list of foods with anti-inflammatory potential, it is worth dwelling on the concept of inflammation: the human body, in fact, responds in this way to the attack of potentially harmful agentshowever in the long run the inflammatory response can degenerate and activate unhealthy processes.

Furthermore, a decisive role from the food point of view is played by Mediterranean diet and its remarkable contribution to both preventing inflammation and treating it.

Benefits of anti-inflammatory foods

Anti-inflammatory foods prove to be particularly beneficial for health due to the high content of antioxidant substancesessential to neutralize the formation of free radicals which accelerate tissue aging.

More generally, all foods that boast anti-inflammatory properties help defend against the development of cardiovascular diseasesfrom tumors, from patologie degenerative.

Among the most effective and beneficial anti-inflammatory foods for the health of the over 60s, in particular, are: oily fish, extra virgin olive oil, green tea, turmeric, flax seeds and cranberry.

Blue fish

Il blue fishespecially anchovies, tuna, salmon, mackerel and sardines, is very rich in Omega 3 fatty acids which play a crucial role in keeping triglyceride levels in the blood under control. In this way they help prevent problems involving the heart and circulation.

Extra virgin olive oil

Protagonist of the Mediterranean diet, theextra virgin olive oil it is considered a real panacea for cardiovascular health, thanks to the conspicuous content of monounsaturated fatty acids. It is also useful for fighting diabetes and managing i blood sugar spikes.

Green tea

Il green tea contains polyphenols and represents a powerful natural antioxidant. In addition to carrying out an important anti-inflammatory action, it can also generate benefits in the anticancer prevention.

Curcuma

Thanks to the presence of curcumin, which boasts high anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, the curcuma it is a spice used very often for the preparation of remedies capable of counteracting inflammation in a natural way. Even using it in daily nutrition, this spice can help prevent various diseases.

Flax seed

The natural anti-inflammatory action of flax seed is due to the presence of essential fatty acids Omega 3, 6 and 9, beneficial for the cardiovascular system and for lowering blood LDL cholesterol, instead favoring HDL which is not deposited on the walls of the arteries. They can also be useful for improving the prostate health.

Redberry

From the perfect combination of flavonoids, phenolics and anthocyanidins, i redberry reveal their anti-inflammatory potential contained in the berries. Furthermore, one of the main benefits is the ability to effectively counteract the urinary tract infectionsbut also the anti-inflammatory action related to stomach health and the prevention of certain diseases affecting him, such as ulcers.