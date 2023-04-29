Now live: Day of Climate Democracy in the live stream – This is how climate democracy works

Bye, fossil past!

We’re moving towards a better future – burning coal, gas and oil fuels our problems. Fossil fuels have made us dependent on almost every aspect of business, life and politics.

We could have been free a long time ago!

Only together can we get out of the climate crisis

Having a say and being heard is fundamentally democratic: What moves the citizens of the constituencies, those affected and those involved? How does that fit in with the plans of our federal politicians?

With combined forces we demand and find common ways out of the climate crisis.

The day of climate democracy is an initiative of the citizens’ lobby climate protection, GermanZero and Together for Future and is supported by an alliance of over 150 civil society organizations. Together they are organizing the Day of Climate Democracy on April 29 and bringing together members of the Bundestag and citizens for the climate dialogue in almost 90 online discussions.