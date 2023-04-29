LIVE Novara-Conegliano 1-3, A1 women’s volleyball 2023 LIVE: Imoco Prosecco DOC flies to the final

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

22.34 Our live broadcast ends here, thanks for following us up to this point, good continuation of the evening with the match report on OA Sport.

22.33 Andrea Santarelli’s Prosecco DOC Imoco Conegliano therefore wins 3-1 in game 2 and will defend the championship in the final against one between Vero Volley Monza and Savino del Bene Scandicci.

23-25 ​​PLUMMER FINDS HANDS IN THE WALL! CONEGLIANO IS THE FIRST FINALIST!

23-24 First half of Danes.

22-24 FAHR’S WALL ON BOSETTI! TWO MATCH-POINTS MATCH!

22-23 Long exchange closed by the attack of Bosetti, Novara at -1, Santarelli time out.

21-23 The Karakurt diagonal.

20-23 Attack by Carcaces.

19-23 Novara service error.

19-22 Carcaces places a big ball on the sideline from a standstill.

18-22 Igor service error.

18-21 Conegliano invasion, Novara does not want to stop believing in it.

17-21 ADAMS’ ACE! Time out that comes from the Conegliano bench.

16-21 WALL OF BOSETTI!

15-21 Carcaces with the attack diagonally by jumping from a standstill.

14-21 Muro Conegliano on Carcaces.

14-20 Cook’s lob.

14-19 Attack in the center of Chirichella.

13-19 Out the diagonal attack of Karakurt.

13-18 First time by Fahr.

13-17 The Adams diagonal.

12-17 Error in construction Novara and Conegliano extend.

12-16 Plummer finds the hands out of the wall to one of Karakurt.

The point is from Novara.

12-15 Bosetti finds the hands out of the wall, challenge Santarelli.

11-15 The Haak diagonal.

11-14 ACE DI WOLOSZ!

11-13 The Haak diagonal.

11-12 Invasion of the Conegliano wall.

10-12 Lob from Bosetti.

9-12 IMOCO WALL ON BOSETTI!

9-11 Karakurt error in parallel, Conegliano finds the ball change.

9-10 Plummer’s error, Novara at -1.

8-10 BATTISTONIIIIIIIIIIIII MUROOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!

7-10 Lubian error with fast.

6-10 The Karakurt pipe.

5-10 LUBIAAAAAAAAANNNN MUROOOOOOO!!!! Time out Lavarini.

5-9 Cook’s diagonal.

5-8 Imoco service error.

4-8 Cook from a standstill with Novara in confusion.

4-7 This time Haak is not wrong.

4-6 Along Haak’s attack.

3-6 Conegliano service error.

2-6 Cook’s diagonal.

2-5 Conegliano service error.

1-5 First time by Fahr.

1-4 The Haak parallel.

1-3 Full arm attack by Karakurt who finds the hands of the wall.

0-3 Haak’s parallel, time out that comes from the Novara bench.

0-2 Plummer finds the hands of the block, Conegliano mini-break.

0-1 Plummer puts down the first ball of the fourth set.

21.01 The fourth set begins.

21.58 Stefano Lavarini’s Igor Gorgonzola Novara conquers the third set by shortening to 1-2 in this semifinal match 2.

25-20 Danesi’s first half, Novara wins the third set and shortens.

24-20 Bosetti’s lob, four Novara set points to stay in the game.

23-20 Plummer from the second line.

23-19 Carcaces’ winning attack.

22-19 The newcomer Carcaces hits badly, time out Lavarini.

22-18 Novara service error.

Referee call confirmed.

22-17 The parallel of Karakurt, challenge of Santarelli.

21-17 Karakurt’s lob, the Turkish woman is no longer doing anything wrong.

20-17 Novara service error.

20-16 First half of Danes.

19-16 Plummer with the ball dampened in the center of the Novara field.

19-15 Bosetti with full-arm attack.

18-15 The parallel of Gennari.

18-14 ACE OF BATTISTONI! +4 Novara, Santarelli time out.

17-14 The Karakurt diagonal.

16-14 Ping pong of batting errors.

16-13 Imoco service error.

15-13 WALL CONEGLIANO ON KARAKURT!

15-12 Igor service error.

15-11 Karakurt finds the hands out of the wall.

14-11 Novara service error.

14-10 Chirichella’s first half.

13-10 Plummer brings Conegliano back to -3 by finding the hands out of the wall.

13-9 Karakurt finds the hands of the wall with the ball flying away.

12-9 Splendid lob by Wolosz.

12-8 The narrow diagonal of Karakurt.

11-8 Novara service error.

11-7 Karaurt’s diagonal after Gennaro’s great defense.

10-7 Bosetti finds the hands out of the wall.

9-7 La fast di Lubian.

9-6 Chirichella’s first half.

8-6 Uncertainty under Bosetti’s goal.

8-5 Haak finds the hands out of the block.

8-4 Lubian error, Novara maximum advantage in the game, +4.

7-4 First time by Fahr.

7-3 Karakurt’s Ace with the ball falling out after Conegliano’s reception.

6-3 Adams finds the hands out of the wall.

5-3 Deep blow by Plummer which surprises the second lines of Novara.

5-2 The Karakurt diagonal.

4-2 Along the attack by Plummer. Time out Santarelli.

3-2 Novara service error.

3-1 Attack by Adams, Novara mini-break.

2-1 Along Haak’s attack.

1-1 The Karakurt diagonal.

0-1 Novara service error.

21.29 The third set begins.

21.26 Second set almost entirely controlled by Santarelli’s team which goes 2-0.

18-25 Plummer puts down the last ball of the second set, 2-0 Conegliano.

18-24 Attack of Lubian, six Imoco set points.

18-23 Conegliano service error.

17-23 La fast di Lubian.

17-22 Danesi lob.

16-22 Plummer’s diagonal, Santarelli’s team travels quickly towards the conquest of the second set.

The point is from Conegliano.

16-21 The ball falls in the Novara field with Lavarini who calls for an invasion challenge.

16-20 Haak finds the hands out of the wall.

16-19 Bosetti error in parallel.

16-18 Conegliano continues to make mistakes in the service.

15-18 Haak passes on the free ball granted by Novara after a previous defense.

15-17 Conegliano batting error.

14-17 Powerful service by Squarcini with Cook cleaning under the net.

14-16 Cook puts down a big ball, Squarcini enters in place of Fahr for the joke.

14-15 Chirichella’s first half.

13-15 Splash the ball away after hitting the block on Plummer’s attack.

13-14 ACE OF DANES! Novara goes back to -1.

Referee call confirmed.

12-14 Out the parallel of Plummer, challenge Santarelli.

11-14 First half of Danes.

10-14 The parallel of Plummer.

10-13 Lob from Karakurt, try to get closer to Igor as happened in the first set.

9-13 MURO NOVARA ON FAHR!

8-13 Conegliano service error.

7-13 Haak’s diagonal that rises very high.

7-12 Conegliano service error.

6-12 Novara is no longer finding reception, +6 Imoco.

6-11 Cook finds the hands out of the wall.

6-10 Conegliano service error.

5-10 Novara continues to struggle in reception, another Lavarini time out.

5-9 LUBIAAAAANNNN MUROOOOO!!!!!!!!

5-8 Imoco service error.

4-8 Bad reception Novara with Haak who scores diagonally, I extend Conegliano.

4-7 Novara service error.

4-6 Attack by Adams who caroms on Haak and then ends up outside.

3-6 Plummer’s diagonal.

3-5 Karakurt finds the hands of the wall.

2-5 The ball is inside, point to Prosecco DOC Imoco.

3-4 Haak’s parallel called out, challenge Conegliano.

2-4 Lob of Karakurt.

1-4 Plummer’s winning attack.

1-3 Changes of second intention.

0-3 Haak’s pipe, play on Conegliano velvet, Lavarini time out.

0-2 Bosetti error in parallel.

0-1 The fast from Lubian opens the second set.

21.00 The second set begins.

20.57 Conegliano escapes and is resumed to then find the decisive extension which is worth the first set, Andrea Santarelli’s team moves forward in this semifinal match 2.

21-25 FAHR WALL! IMOCO PROSECCO DOC CONQUERS THE FIRST SET!

21-24 Plummer finds the hands out of the block, there are three set points for Conegliano.

21-23 Lob of Karakurt.

20-23 FAHRRRR MUROOOOOOOOOOO!!

20-22 Plummer’s diagonal.

20-21 Imoco service error.

19-21 Fahr’s deep dribble with Novara discovered on the second line, Conegliano mini-break, Lavarini time out.

19-20 First time by Fahr.

19-19 Lob by Haak.

19-18 DANESIIIIIII MUROOOOOOOOOOOO!!

18-18 Novara is also wrong.

18-17 Conegliano service error.

17-17 Long exchange at the end of which Haak finds the hands out of the wall.

17-16 Haak’s error diagonally, Santarelli’s time out on overtaking Novara.

16-16 Chirichella closes under the net on Conegliano’s hesitant reception, equal.

15-16 MURO NOVARA ON COOK!

14-16 Novara service error.

13-16 Winning attack by Haak, Conegliano keeps +3.

13-15 Karakurt finds the hands out of the wall.

12-15 Lob by Haak.

12-14 ANNA DANESI’S ACE!

11-14 Attack by Adams on which De Gennaro does not arrive at all.

10-14 PLUMMERRRRRRRRRRRR MUROOOOOOOOOOO!

10-13 Plummer’s mistake, Novara tries to make up for it.

9-13 ACE BY CATERINA BOSETTI!

8-13 Conegliano service error.

The point belongs to Conegliano, Santarelli’s team runs away in the first set.

7-13 Karakurt’s attack called out, challenge Novara.

7-12 Muro Conegliano on Karakurt.

7-11 Karakurt’s winning lob, first point of the evening for the Turkish woman.

6-11 Plummer finds the hands out of the wall.

6-10 Lubian cleans up under the net, +4 Conegliano, Lavarini time out.

6-9 Cook’s diagonal.

6-8 Bosetti finds the hands out of the block.

5-8 The Haak parallel.

5-7 Pasticcia under construction Conegliano.

4-7 The Robinson-Cook diagonal.

4-6 Imoco service error.

3-6 First half by Fahr, break Conegliano, +3.

3-5 Karakurt’s mistake in his first attack of the evening.

3-4 First half by Wolosz.

3-3 Adams finds the hands out of the block.

2-3 Haak’s attack in parallel.

2-2 Conegliano service error.

1-2 Danish error in the first half.

1-1 The fast of Lubian with full arm.

1-0 Plummer’s mistake in the first attack of the evening, point in Novara.

LETS GO! NOVARA ON THE BEAT.

20.29 So on the field, NOVARA: Cambi, Karakurt, Danesi, Chirichella, Adams, Bosetti, Fersino (L); CONEGLIANO: Plummer, Cook, Lubian, Haak, Fahr, Wolosz, De Gennaro (L).

20.25 Ebrar Karakurt will be regularly on the field, the Turkish opponent seemed to have had some disagreements with the Novara patron Leonardi in the post-match of match 1.

20.20 The presentation of the teams is underway, ten minutes until the first ball of the match is lifted.

20.15 Game 2 of the semi-final series of the championship at the “PalaIgor” takes place with Conegliano ahead 1-0 after the victory in game 1 in Villorba (3-0).

20.10 Good evening friends of OA Sport and welcome to the LIVE LIVE text of Igor Gorgonzola Novara-Prosecco DOC Imoco Conegliano.

Good evening friends of OA Sport and welcome to the LIVE LIVE text of Igor Gorgonzola Novara-Prosecco DOC Imoco Conegliano, match valid for game 2 of the semi-finals of the playoffs of the Serie A1 women’s volleyball championship 2022-2023.

In a “PalaIgor” practically sold out Stefano Lavarini’s Igor Novara will try to extend the semifinal series after the away defeat in game 1, with Conegliano capable of prevailing 3-0. The Piedmontese team will inevitably need a victory in order not to close the season definitively and instead gain a further opportunity for a place in the final series for the Italian flag.

After having easily passed Busto Arsizio in the quarterfinals la Prosecco DOC Imoco Conegliano Of Daniel Santarelli will instead try to establish itself in Novara too, a success would in fact allow the reigning champions to detach a ticket for the final, where one of Vero Volley Monza and Savino del Bene Scandicci will also arrive (with the Tuscans ahead 1-0 in the series) without having to go again to the “PalaVerde” of Villorba.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE text of Novara-Conegliano, match 2 of the 2022-2023 scudetto semi-final series of the Serie A1 women’s volleyball championship. The first ball of the match will rise at 20.30 at the “PalaIgor” in Novara. Have fun with our real-time storytelling.

Foto: LivePhotoSport

Read all of today’s news about OA Sport