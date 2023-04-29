Sebastián Báez and Pedro Cachín, the Argentines who are eighth in the Madrid Masters 1000

Sebastián Báez reversed a game that was adverse to him and settled in the eighth final of the Madrid Masters 1000, by defeating American Marcos Girón todaywhile Tomás Etcheverry was eliminated in the second round. Besides, Pedro Cachín stayed with the duel of Argentines.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



baezranked 31st in the ATP world ranking, He performed from lowest to highest to beat Girón (61) 3-6, 6-3 and 6-4after two hours and 10 minutes of play.

The Argentine, 22 years old and champion this year in the ATP 250 of Córdoba, will assume his next commitment against the Greek Stefanos Tsistsipas (5), who beat the Austrian Dominic Thiem (93) 3-6, 6-1 and 7-6.

For his part, Pedro Cachín (67) beat Francisco Cerúndolo (30) 6-1 and 7-6, and also went to the round of 16 of the contest that takes place in Madrid’s Caja Mágica.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The Cordovan from Bell Ville had defeated the special guest Abedallah Shelbayh in his presentation (243), 19 years old and born in Jordan, by 6-1 and 6-4; while the eldest of the Cerúndolo brothers, current number one in Argentina, entered the tournament directly in the second round. Now, Cachín will have American Frances Tiafoe (11) as a rival in the round of 16.

precisely Tiafoe eliminated Tomás Etcheverry (59) from La Plata in the second round 6-3, 7-6. The tennis player born in La Plata 23 years ago had also lost to Tiafoe this year in the final of the ATP 250 in Houston by a narrow 7-6 (7-1) and 7-6 (8-6).

The top favorite of the men’s draw is the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz (2)who also defends the title.



