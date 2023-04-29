Viva Technology and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) announce record attendance at the 2023 AfricaTech Awards ￼

PARIS, France, April 27, 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Viva Technology and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) today announced the Top 45 start-ups selected for the second edition of the AfricaTech Awards, a pan-African initiative to recognize and support emerging start-ups driving innovation and development impact across the continent.

The start-ups were selected by Deloitte, our partner, among more than 380 applicationsi.e. a participation rate of 30% higher than the first edition of 2022.

At the top of the list is the Nigeriathe Kenyal’Egyptthe Tunisia and theSouth Africa, which recorded the highest participation rates among the 33 African countries represented. Overall, the Fintech is the category that received the most applications (143), followed by the Climate Tech (124) and the Health Tech (115). This year, 91% of candidate start-ups have at least one woman on their board of directors.

«At a time when startups have never needed so much support, we are proud that the AfricaTech Awards come to promote the unique dynamism of the African tech ecosystem to the whole world. These 45 identified startups are proof that Africa plays a leading role in Health Tech, FinTech and Climate Tech; the AfricaTech Awards have been designed to allow them to reach their full potential », declare Maurice Lévy and Pierre Louette, co-presidents of Viva Technology and François Bitouzet, general manager.

The 2023 AfricaTech Awards are part of IFC’s strategy to strengthen technology ecosystems in emerging markets and help innovative start-ups grow. IFC recently launched a $225 million venture capital platform to support tech entrepreneurs in Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and Pakistan. Its Startup Catalyst program, which invests in seed funds, incubators, accelerators to help young companies access the financing and support programs they need to grow, also benefits from 60 million dollars. additional.

« By supporting economic growth and providing innovative solutions to the most pressing development challenges, tech start-ups play a key role in emerging markets. Yet many of them escape the notice of international investorsunderline Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of IFC. The AfricaTech Awards give young innovators from emerging markets access to the broad network of investors, mentors and industry partners they need to grow. That’s why IFC actively supports this initiative. »

Following the second evaluation conducted by a panel of experts, the three best start-ups in each category will be invited to participate in the 2023 edition of Viva Technology, which will take place from June 14 to 17 in Paris. The winners will be rewarded during the AfricaTech Awards ceremony, on the main stage of Viva Technology.

45 start-ups selected for the rest of the competition (in alphabetical order) The top 15 startups in the FinTech category, sponsored by Cassava Technologies and Helios Investment Partners include:

Affinity Africa – Ghana

Alpha Direct Insurtech – Botswana

Asante Financial Services Group – Kenya

Balad – Egypt

Bizao – France

Blackcopper – Nigeria

Curacel – Nigeria

Got it – Kenya

blurry – Tunisia

ImaliPay – Kenya

Kippa – Zambia

Knabu – United Kingdom

PremierCredit – Zambia

Sparkle Microfinance Bank – Nigeria

ValU – Egypt

The top 15 startups in the Health Tech category include:

Health Record – Kenya

Baobab Circle – United Kingdom

BioCertica – South Africa

Chekkit – Nigeria

Docline – Spain

Ilara Health – Kenya

Meditect – Ivory Coast

My Dawa – Kenya

O7 Therapy – Egypt

Pharmacy Marts – Egypt

Rology – Egypt

chaise – Egypt

Talamus Health – UNITED STATES

Waspito – Cameroon

Zuri Health – Kenya

The top 15 startups in the Climate Tech category include:

ADAPTS – Kenya

baramoda – Egypt

CloudFret – France

I-Sense – Morocco

Koolbox – France

Cubic – Ethiopia

Cumulus Water – France

MellowVans – South Africa

NjordFrey – Rwanda

EYE – Israel

Sand to Green – France

Solar-FI – Kenya

Tirhal – Sudan

TradeBRICS – South Africa

Treepz – Ghana

KEY FIGURES

3 categories

Climate Tech, FinTech, Health Tech

382 applications

45 startups selected

3 winners announced at VivaTech in June

Find the list of the 45 start-ups here

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) pour Viva Technology.

Proposed by Viva Technology

VivaTech is an innovation accelerator that connects start-ups, technology leaders, large companies and investors responding to the greatest challenges of our world.

It is the place where business and innovation intersect. VivaTech organizes the largest tech and startup event in Europe every year: for 4 exciting days, we bring together in Paris the most disruptive subjects of technology, entrepreneurs who change the rules and the greatest technological advances in the world, creating a business-friendly ecosystem. VivaTech is an international community comprising thousands of startups, investors, organizations, companies, researchers, media and visionary talent. The seventh edition of VivaTech will take place from June 14 to 17, 2023.

More information available at https://vivatechnology.com/media and @VivaTech.

About IFC

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, is the leading private sector-focused development institution in emerging countries. It operates in more than 100 countries, devoting its capital, skills and influence to creating markets and opportunities in developing countries. In FY22, IFC committed a record $32.8 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, mobilizing private sector capacity to end corruption. extreme poverty and promote shared prosperity as economies grapple with the repercussions of concurrent global crises. For more information, visit www.ifc.org.

