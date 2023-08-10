“NPC”: What does the youth word mean?

The term “NPC” is often used in game guides or games forums. This is also often the case on social media such as Twitter. But what does the acronym actually mean?

An “NPC” is an integral part of video games. In the meantime, however, the expression has made it out of the games world and into everyday life. “NPC” is one of the 10 nominated terms for the choice of the youth word of the year 2023. Like most abbreviations from the Internet language, “NPC” is also an English term.

What does “NPC” mean in German?

“NPC” is short for “Non-Player-Character“. This means characters that you don’t control yourself. In youth slang, NPCs mean people who just stand around and passively take part in what’s happening. For example, someone standing in the way can be an “NPC”.

In net-speak, “NPC” is a pejorative term. It is used to refer to people who do not play a role and do not take part in what is happening. So NPCs just watch, while others take part in life and take action.

The expression also exists in German “non-player” character, “NSC” for short. The term was originally used in “Pen & Paper” role-playing games, but has also established itself for virtual players in video games. In role-playing games away from consoles and PCs, NPCs are “controlled” by the game master.

An example of “NPC” affecting the gameplay are the girlfriends in GTA:

Each character is referred to as an “NPC” that somehow takes part in the gameplay but is not controlled by a human. There are both important protagonists, with whom you have to interact for example to progress the game, as well as extras, such as random pedestrians in “open world games” in GTA and Co.

Meaning of “NPC” in memes

Especially in role- and story-driven games, some “NPCs” are an essential part of the gameplay, since the game can only be continued by having certain dialogues or fights with NPCs.

In addition to the term for computer-controlled players in games, the term “NPC” has also established itself in memes. This is a modification of the common “Wojak” meme, on which the “Feels Guy” is shown emotionless in multiple forms.

The “NPC” meme is intended to describe people who don’t think for themselves, but take on the thoughts of others without critically questioning them. So, just like the NPCs in video games, such people don’t have free will. Similar to the “NPC” meme, terms like “sleeping sheep” or “follower” can also be used. In forums, people who think differently politically, often from the left, are referred to as “NPCs”.

