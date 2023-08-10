what is its origin and why is it celebrated today, August 10

2023 – AIR FORCE. National Air Force Day, also recognized as Argentine Air Force Day, is celebrated in commemoration of the date of 1912 in which the Military Aviation School was created on a property in the Buenos Aires town of Palomar ceded by the Aero Argentine Club.

Later, on January 4, 1945, the Secretariat of Aeronautics was created by presidential decree. This, as explained by the Ministry of Defense, made “military and civil aeronautics detach from the Ministry of War and become part of a new portfolio of the National State, a definitive fact for the consolidation of the Air Force as the third Armed Force of the nation”. “As of this date, it assumes together with the Army and the Argentine Navy the commitments and responsibilities emanating from the mission of guarding and defending National Sovereignty,” they explain.

National Air Force Day. (Archive / IV Air Brigade)

Ephemeris: International Lion Day

World Lion Day is commemorated with the purpose of raising conservation awareness and alerting humanity to its imminent danger of extinction as a species.

(AP/File)

In addition, the date coincides with the death of Cecil the lion in 2015, which occurred in the Hwange National Park, located in Zimbabwe, Africa.

The animal was hunted outside its natural reserve and skinned, commissioned by an American dentist. This fact caused deep indignation and complaints against poaching in certain regions of Africa, generating strong demonstrations around the world.

CECIL. The lion they killed.

More ephemeris

1519 – FERDINAND OF MAGELLAN. An expedition commanded by the Portuguese navigator Fernando de Magallanes leaves the Spanish port of Sanlúcar de Barrameda to find a trade route with “the spice islands of the West”. Magellan discovered the strait that joins the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, which bears his name.

Strait of Magellan

1815 – DRAWING ACADEMY. The Recollect friar Francisco de Paula Castañeda, of outstanding performance in the May Revolution of 1810, inaugurates the Drawing Academy in the Buenos Aires Consulate building. In 1821, the academy became a chair of the University of Buenos Aires.

1878 – ALFREDO PALACIOS. Lawyer and legislator Alfredo Palacios, the first socialist deputy in America and promoter of laws in defense of workers, was born in Buenos Aires. He inspired the University Reform of 1918.

Alfredo Palacios.

1960 – ANTONIO BANDERAS. The Spanish actor and film producer Antonio Banderas (José Antonio Domínguez Bandera), winner of twenty awards, including two Goyas and one from the Cannes Film Festival, is born in the town of La Caleta (Málaga, Spain). He has filmed 93 films, including the successful Matador and Women on the verge of a nervous breakdown, directed by Pedro Almodóvar.

Antonio Banderas.

1962 – SPIDER-MAN. In the American comic magazine Amazing Fantasy, the Spider-Man strip (Spider Man) appears for the first time, created by writers and editors Stan Lee and Steve Ditko in the so-called Silver Age of American Comics.

Spider Man

1968 – FABIÁN VENA. The actor and theater director Fabián Vena, winner of a Martín Fierro award and a Konex was born in Buenos Aires. He gained popularity for his work on the television series The Golden Rocket Gang and Consequence Truth, among others.

Fabian Vena (Javier Ferreyra)

1973 – JAVIER ZANETTI. Born in the Buenos Aires town of Dock Sud, former soccer player Javier Aldemar Zanetti, the Argentine with the most professional games played (1,115). He scored 31 goals throughout his career as a defender, most of which he developed at the Italian Inter Milan, which has him as one of his idols.

Javier Pupi Zanetti

1977 – LUCIANA AYMAR. The former field hockey player Luciana Aymar, figure of the Argentine team Las Leonas and chosen the best in the world eight times, was born in the Santa Fe city of Rosario. In 2008 she was declared a “Legend of Hockey” by the international federation of that sport.

Luciana Aymar.

1993 – PAPPO BBKING. Guitarist Norberto “Pappo” Napolitano plays at Madison Square Garden in New York invited for a show by his American colleague BB King, one of the most influential musicians in the history of blues. “He’s one of the best guitarists in the world,” said BB King, who wanted “to have this guy” on his show.

Other ephemeris

1557.- Battle of San Quintín, in which Spanish troops defeated the French and in whose memory Felipe II ordered the construction of the Monastery of El Escorial.

1678.- The Peace of Nijmegen puts an end to the war that Louis XIV of France waged against Spain, the Netherlands, the German States and Denmark.

1759.- Proclamation of Carlos III as King of Spain after the death of Fernando VI.

1792.- French Revolution: Constitution of the Paris Commune. The “sans-culottes” take the Tuileries. The monarchy falls.

1793.- The French Convention decides to create in the Grande Galerie du Louvre, on the banks of the Seine, a “Museum of the Republic” where the royal collections are made available to the people.

1809.- First Cry of Independence of Ecuador

1819.- Bolívar enters Bogotá triumphantly with his troops.

1836.- Decree of constitution of the “Colorado” and “Blanco” parties, in Uruguay.

1897.- The German researcher Felix Hoffman, discoverer of acetylsalicylic acid, registers the product, a basic component of analgesics that would later be known as aspirin.

1903.- Accident in the Paris Metro: 84 dead.

1906.- Pius X publishes the encyclical “Gravissimi Offici”, against the law of separation of Church and State in France.

1913.- Signature in Bucharest of the Treaty that puts an end to the war in the Balkans.

1920.- The Treaty of Sevres is signed between Türkiye and the allies. The Ottoman Empire loses four fifths of its territory.

1927.- Indian uprising in Bolivia, which spread to the provinces of Chayanta, Cochabamba and Potosí.

1939.- World premiere in Wisconsin of the musical film “The Wizard of Oz” by Victor Fleming starring Judy Garland.

1950.- New York premiere of Billy Wilder’s film “Twilight of the Gods” starring Gloria Swanson and William Holden.

1952.- The European Coal and Steel Community (CECA) is inaugurated in Luxembourg.

1964.- Publication of the first encyclical of Pope Paul VI, “Ecclesiam Suam”, on the willingness of the Catholic Church to dialogue with other non-Christian Churches.

1979.- Michael Jackson publishes “Off the Wall”, the fifth solo album and the first of his new phase as a world star.

1984.- The Social Christian León Febres Cordero takes office as president of Ecuador.

1986.-General Arun Vaidda, who led the 1984 massacre of between 600 and 1,000 Sikhs, according to different sources, in the Golden Temple in Amritsar is assassinated.

1994.- The Dominican President, Joaquín Balaguer, and the leader of the opposition, José Francisco Peña Gómez, sign the Pact for Democracy to solve the political crisis.

1996.-Abdalá Bucaram is sworn in as president of Ecuador.

2004.- The Chilean Supreme Court rejects the reopening of the process for the murder in 1976 of the Spanish diplomat Carmelo Soria.

2005.-Former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet assumes “full responsibility” for his secret accounts abroad and the origin of his fortune.

2008.- Arrested in Playa de Aro, Girona, the member of the Neapolitan mafia, Patrizio Bosti, one of the thirty most wanted criminals in Italy.

2015.- The British Justice rejects the extradition of the Rwandan general Karenzi Karake, claimed for crimes against humanity.

2017.- Denmark confirms the sale of 20 tons of eggs contaminated with fipronil, a toxic insecticide banned in the EU.

2018.- Colombia withdraws from the Union of South American Nations (Unasur) for having become an “accomplice of the Venezuelan dictatorship.”

2019.-The American millionaire Jeffrey Epstein, accused of sexual abuse and exploitation of minors, is found hanged in his federal prison cell in New York.

2020.-The full Lebanese government resigns after the explosion of a warehouse in the port of Beirut that caused at least 202 deaths on August 4.

2020.-The Mexican police capture Héctor Rodolfo N, leader of the Rodolfos criminal group and one of the main generators of violence in the city.

2021.- The Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, resigns after acknowledging that he committed sexual harassment towards a woman who worked in his office.

BIRTHS

1810.- Camilo Benso, Conde de Cavour, Italian estadist.

1821.- Octave Feuillet, French escritor.

1823.- Antonio Gonçalves Días, Brazilian poet.

1883.- Carlos Lavín Acevedo, Chilean musicologist and composer.

1909.- Mohamed V, King of Morocco.

1912.- Jorge Amado, Brazilian writer.

1923.- Rhonda Fleming, American actress.

1928.- Eddie Fisher, American singer and producer.

1951.- Juan Manuel Santos, former president of Colombia.

1952.- José Ramón Ripoll, Spanish poet.

1959.- Rosanna Arquette, American actress.

1997.- Kylie Jenner, American influencer and model.

DEATHS

1759.- Ferdinand VI, King of Spain.

1814.- Henri Nestlé, German businessman who founded the chocolate company.

1904.- Pierre Waldeck-Rousseau, French politician.

1923.- Joaquín Sorolla, Spanish painter.

1945.- Robert H. Goddard, American pioneer of astronautics

1988.- Arnulfo Arias, Panamanian politician.

1997.- Jean-Claude Lauzon, Canadian filmmaker.

2003.- Jacques Deray, French filmmaker.

2008.- Isaac Hayes, American singer-songwriter.

2010.- Armando Robles Godoy, Peruvian filmmaker.

2017.- Xavier Berenguel i Godó, composer.

2019.- “Chicho” Sibilio, former Spanish-Dominican basketball player.

2021.- Maki Kaji, Japanese publicist known as “the godfather of sudoku”.

