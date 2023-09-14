Nubia Z50S Pro: The Advanced Upgrade to the Z50 Series

Nubia Z50S Pro: The Latest Addition to the Z50 Series

Less than six months after the release of the Z50 Ultra, Nubia has unveiled its newest addition to the Z50 series – the Z50S Pro. This phone boasts a rectangular design, a stronger rear lens, and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 leading version, making it a significant upgrade from its predecessors.

The Z50S Pro takes design inspiration from the Z50 Ultra, featuring a full straight screen and right-angled frame body. The 6.78-inch screen on the front gives the phone a sleek and modern look, similar to the Z50 Ultra when the screen is turned off.

One notable difference in design is the absence of Nubia’s latest UDC screen. Instead, the front lens hole is placed in the middle of the top of the phone. The right side of the phone retains the regular volume keys and power key, but also includes a physical custom slide key for added functionality such as activating silent mode, entering the camera, or starting game mode.

The biggest change in the Z50S Pro can be seen on the rear side of the device. The rear camera module has transformed into a large round cake-like structure, giving it the appearance of a dedicated camera. The main camera is placed in the middle and is accompanied by telephoto and ultra-wide lenses. The telephoto lens is equivalent to 85mm and the ultra-wide lens is equivalent to 13mm, with a 50-megapixel sensor and a macro function.

The Z50S Pro features a 50-megapixel 1/1.49-inch sensor with an aperture of F1.59, providing better performance in low-light environments. Nubia has also updated the night scene algorithm, enhancing the brightness, purity, and resolution of images and videos.

Under the hood, the Z50S Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 leading version, making it a powerful device. It offers storage options of 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 1TB of ROM. The front of the device showcases a 6.78-inch 1.5K Super Retina direct screen with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz and support for the DCI-P3 color gamut.

In terms of battery life, the Z50S Pro houses a 5000mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging. This balanced combination ensures that the device can handle a day of shooting, gaming, and standby without running out of power.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 leading version provides impressive benchmark performance, with an AnTuTu score of 1.62 million points. It delivers stable performance, especially when playing high-definition games like Genshin Impact. However, it is recommended to use a cooling fan to manage the slight heat generated during intensive usage.

The Nubia Z50S Pro comes in two colors and three storage versions, with prices ranging from 3999 to 4499. With its advanced features and upgraded design, the Z50S Pro offers a compelling option for smartphone enthusiasts.

