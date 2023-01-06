The international e-sports brand ZOTAC Technology is proud to launch the latest generation of ZOTAC GAMING graphics card lineup. The new series adopts the powerful NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture.

The speed of GeForce RTX 4070 Ti series graphics cards is beyond imagination, providing gamers and creators with a new level of excellent performance, whether it is gaming, live broadcast, rendering, video encoding and decoding, neural rendering, etc. The performance has been improved, and it is also equipped with More industry-leading new features. These graphics cards are supported by the third-generation RT core and the fourth-generation Tensor core, pushing the graphics calculation to an unprecedented peak. The functions brought by these cores, such as DLSS 3, can bring players as if they are in the real world. gaming experience.

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti inherits many major innovative features of the 4090 series. Thanks to its new streamlined design and a host of powerful features, ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti delivers the ultimate in gaming performance, cooling efficiency, noise level, and durability. ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti has 12GB GDDR6X GPU memory and will come in four models – AMP Extreme AIRO, debut AMP AIRO, Trinity OC and Trinity.

“We are extremely excited to unveil our lineup of graphics cards powered by the new NVIDIA GPU architecture and look forward to extending the PC gaming experience to even more gamers and creators,” said Tony Wong, CEO of ZOTAC. He continued: “These The graphics card will continue to use a unique and novel streamlined design, focusing on airflow and heat dissipation to enhance the cooling performance of the GPU core and other important parts.”

Ultimate graphics card AMP EXTREME AIRO

The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AMP Extreme AIRO is the ultimate flagship model of the series. This graphics card is tailor-made for gamers who pursue top-level performance, and its top-level air-cooling performance is unmatched.

Up-and-coming AMP AIRO

As the first ZOTAC GAMING graphics card, 4070 Ti AMP AIRO inherits the streamlined features, RGB elements and sleek outline of AMP Extreme AIRO, but retains the simple and balanced design of Trinity. The AMP AIRO series is second only to the ultimate model, with powerful factory default overclocking performance, a thin 2.5 slot card body and eye-catching RGB lighting, and aims to become the mainstream graphics card for gamers and creators in this series to build PCs.

PERFECTLY BALANCED TRINITY

The Trinity model and its OC version use a heatsink derived from the flagship model, both with three powerful cooling fans, cooling fins the length of the graphics card, new noise reduction features, enhanced structural components, and programmable RGB lighting. These features enable the Trinity model and its OC version to achieve a perfect balance in terms of power, performance, and heat dissipation. The design is simple and has a thinner 2.5-slot card body thickness, which can bring incomparably high frame rates even in the latest games. gaming experience.

Advanced Cooling ICESTORM

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti series graphics cards are equipped with ZOTAC’s advanced cooling system IceStorm 2.0, which has been improved for this latest graphics card. For optimal airflow, AMP Extreme AIRO features the most powerful triple-fan setup with twice the fan height and blade width compared to previous-generation graphics cards. All models feature huge aluminum cooling fins that run the length of the graphics card and run through the heat sink with up to nine composite copper heat pipes, enough to handle the toughest load challenges. In addition, hot air can be exhausted through the cooling channels on each side of the graphics card, further improving the cooling effect.

run more quietly

AMP Extreme AIRO is equipped with a counter-rotating central fan to reduce turbulence, smooth airflow to minimize noise, and is equipped with dual BIOS to switch. All models are equipped with a three-fan design, shock absorbers and fan auto-stop function, which effectively reduce the noise of the fan operation and prolong the service life of the fan.

strengthening structure

The overall structure of AMP Extreme AIRO is more solid, thanks to the die-cast metal back plate with brackets, and the cooling fan also has durable double ball bearings to reduce rotational friction, thereby further extending fan life. All ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti series models also come with a graphics card metal bracket to provide additional weight bearing.

All-round colorful SPECTRA

ZOTAC GAMING’s exclusive SPECTRA 2.0 lighting effect system provides rich color options and lighting effect modes for the graphics card, and is equipped with programmable LED light bars to provide unique dynamic lighting effects. The AMP Extreme AIRO display card has a total of 5 light-emitting areas on the top, front, side and back, allowing users to customize different modes and colors, or synchronize the lighting effects of all areas with one key. The AMP Extreme AIRO and AMP AIRO also feature a translucent iridescent coating that lets the light bar underneath shine through for a unique RGB aesthetic.

THE NEW FIRESTORM FOR THE 40 SERIES

The new version of ZOTAC GAMING Firestorm is specially designed for 40 series graphics cards. The application program interface has been redesigned to make fine-tuning the graphics card more intuitive. The new version of the program provides a series of adjustment and monitoring options, including clock speed, GPU memory frequency, voltage, fan speed, fan curve setting, SPECTRA RGB lighting effects and one-click switching BIOS.

delivery date

The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti series will be available starting January 5, 2023. Availability may vary by region.

Products on sale:

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AMP Extreme AIRO

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 The Trinity OC

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Trinity (priced at MSRP)

About ZOTAC GAMING

Behind the ZOTAC GAMING logo is a symbol of the power of future technology and the determination to challenge the strong. Founded in 2017, ZOTAC GAMING is the pioneer of the e-sports brand under ZOTAC, and is committed to creating stronger game products that better meet the needs of players for game lovers. We have integrated more than ten years of engineering strength and design expertise to extract ZOTAC GAMING, a new e-sports force, and will aim to create the highest quality computer game experience in the future.