The desktop version of the graphics card GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, which NVIDIA is expected to announce during CES 2023, was accidentally exposed earlier on NVIDIA’s official website.

According to relevant screenshots, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will be equipped with 7680 sets of CUDA display cores, the display operating clock will be increased to 2.61GHz, and it will be equipped with 12GB of GDDR6X display memory.

Previously, there were also rumors that GeForce RTX 4070 Ti was actually the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB display memory version that was originally expected to be launched, but because of the embarrassing price positioning of the product, it was finally renamed GeForce RTX 4070 Ti to make the product positioning more in line with the market need.

In terms of display performance, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will be able to support stable 4K 240Hz and 8K 60Hz display output performance with the Display Stream Compression (DSC) and HDR functions turned on. In the case of “Cyberpunk 2077”, the display performance is about 3.5 times higher than that of the GeForce RTX 3080 12GB version.

As for the suggested selling price, it was originally rumored that NVIDIA will sell this graphics card at a price of US$899, but the final price of GeForce RTX 4070 Ti may be US$799, mainly due to theUnited StatesThe government’s adjustments in tariffs made NVIDIA finally make changes in graphics card products.

In addition to the upcoming release of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, NVIDIA is also preparing to announce more mobile versions of the GeForce RTX 40 series for laptops before CES 2023.

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

