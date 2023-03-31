Home Technology NVIDIA DLSS 3 overturned!? “Forza Horizon 5” update supports DLSS 3, but it is not ideal at this stage~
Technology

NVIDIA DLSS 3 overturned!? "Forza Horizon 5" update supports DLSS 3, but it is not ideal at this stage~

“Forza Horizon 5” has recently become another game that supports DLSS 3 technology with the NVIDIA driver update, allowing players using RTX 40 series graphics cards to benefit from DLSS 3 with one more game.

However, according to the test of foreign media, the support of DLSS 3 in “Forza Horizon 5” can indeed increase the number of frames by about 25%. The car body part in the middle area of ​​the screen is a less dynamic screen. During the race, the surrounding screen is surrounded by fleeting landscapes. In their comparison video, it can be clearly seen that after DLSS 3 is turned on, ghost images will appear in the surrounding screen , or become more ambiguous.

Although racing games emphasize the creation of a sense of speed, motion blur is indispensable, but even objects that move at a relatively fast speed in the distance on the screen are also blurred, which still affects the experience when playing. You may need to pay attention to this part. NVIDIA and Can Playground Games fix this problem in a short period of time? If you don’t have the money to fix it, you may choose not to enable DLSS 3 to get a better gaming experience.

