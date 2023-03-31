Home Sports Saliba: Saka is already a top player, I didn’t know we could top the list in the summer – yqqlm
Sports

Saliba: Saka is already a top player, I didn’t know we could top the list in the summer – yqqlm

by admin

Original title: Saliba: Saka is already a top player in the summer, I didn’t know that we could be at the top of the list

Live it, March 31. In an interview with Stadium Astro, Arsenal defender Saliba praised his teammate Saka. He said that this player is very good.

Saliba said: “You can already say that Saka is a very, very good player, even if he is young, he is already a top player. I hope he will maintain it, and I think he will maintain it. Go down because he’s a great guy, he’s humble, he’s not proud.”

“He’s always working hard, he’s a great guy, always happy, it’s been a pleasure to play with him. This club is like a big family and we need to continue. Of course, I didn’t know that until the summer. We can be top of the league but when you play for Arsenal it’s something you have to think about because it’s a great club and we’re happy to be here but it’s not over yet.”

Regarding his future, Saliba said: “I am very happy here. The club is communicating with me and my agent. The only thing I can do is to focus on football. I am very happy here.”

(Ma Dongyu)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  Superlega, Perez and Laporta: "We remain confident". Absent Agnelli

You may also like

Vivicity of Ragusa. Prologue to the Prison

Pistorius will remain in prison – Sport.cz

Former coach and new coach of France women’s...

Ex-sprint star Pistorius must remain in custody

Rimini-Pistoia: the false taboo on basketball support

Allianz Partners Italia renews its membership of SPIN...

Wimbledon reinstates Russian and Belarus players ‘under conditions’...

The torment continues. Gunner Ibrahimovic is injured again

How to dress warmly while hiking in the...

Barca VP confirms contact with Messi

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy