Live it, March 31. In an interview with Stadium Astro, Arsenal defender Saliba praised his teammate Saka. He said that this player is very good.
Saliba said: “You can already say that Saka is a very, very good player, even if he is young, he is already a top player. I hope he will maintain it, and I think he will maintain it. Go down because he’s a great guy, he’s humble, he’s not proud.”
“He’s always working hard, he’s a great guy, always happy, it’s been a pleasure to play with him. This club is like a big family and we need to continue. Of course, I didn’t know that until the summer. We can be top of the league but when you play for Arsenal it’s something you have to think about because it’s a great club and we’re happy to be here but it’s not over yet.”
Regarding his future, Saliba said: “I am very happy here. The club is communicating with me and my agent. The only thing I can do is to focus on football. I am very happy here.”
