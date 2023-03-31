Original title: Saliba: Saka is already a top player in the summer, I didn’t know that we could be at the top of the list

Live it, March 31. In an interview with Stadium Astro, Arsenal defender Saliba praised his teammate Saka. He said that this player is very good.

Saliba said: “You can already say that Saka is a very, very good player, even if he is young, he is already a top player. I hope he will maintain it, and I think he will maintain it. Go down because he’s a great guy, he’s humble, he’s not proud.”

“He’s always working hard, he’s a great guy, always happy, it’s been a pleasure to play with him. This club is like a big family and we need to continue. Of course, I didn’t know that until the summer. We can be top of the league but when you play for Arsenal it’s something you have to think about because it’s a great club and we’re happy to be here but it’s not over yet.”

Regarding his future, Saliba said: “I am very happy here. The club is communicating with me and my agent. The only thing I can do is to focus on football. I am very happy here.”

