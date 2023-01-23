Home Technology NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 TGP Downgraded to 160W Using AD106 Chip
Technology

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 TGP Downgraded to 160W Using AD106 Chip

by admin
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 TGP Downgraded to 160W Using AD106 Chip

Not to the end, some are just rumors on the road.

@Kopite7kimi on Twitter mentioned that the TGP of GeForce RTX 4060 Ti will be lowered from the original 220W to 160W, which indirectly confirms that the TGP of GeForce RTX 4070 is 200W, and our earlier report mentioned that this graphics card will be released in mid-February It started to enter mass production. However, the news before the Spring Festival holiday mentioned that NVIDIA has now postponed the original schedule to early March, mainly because of the resumption of work at the Chinese factories of various AICs.

As for this 160W GPU will eventually be launched with GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, or GeForce RTX 4060, it seems too early to say.

As for whether NVIDIA will maintain the 12VHPWR connector, from the information we have obtained, it is open for GeForce RTX 4070 and below.

That is to say, NVIDIA will allow AIC partners to use the traditional PCIe 8 PIN power supply design for graphics cards below 220W. An additional Guisangsang adapter cable is used.


See also  From crops to waste collection, agri-feedstock projects in Africa to promote the energy transition

You may also like

The Smartphone That Changed the World – The...

Apple will launch three new features of iOS...

The iPhone 15 concept map reveals that the...

FTX and the reaction of crypto exchanges to...

The ChatGPT phenomenon according to some Italian startups...

AMD’s new flagship CPU is the fastest processor,...

The Last of Us series is the best...

Sony announced an additional 13 games corresponding to...

iPhone 15 series exposure? A change that makes...

Apple is said to have ordered OLED panels...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy