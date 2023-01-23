Not to the end, some are just rumors on the road.



@Kopite7kimi on Twitter mentioned that the TGP of GeForce RTX 4060 Ti will be lowered from the original 220W to 160W, which indirectly confirms that the TGP of GeForce RTX 4070 is 200W, and our earlier report mentioned that this graphics card will be released in mid-February It started to enter mass production. However, the news before the Spring Festival holiday mentioned that NVIDIA has now postponed the original schedule to early March, mainly because of the resumption of work at the Chinese factories of various AICs.

As for this 160W GPU will eventually be launched with GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, or GeForce RTX 4060, it seems too early to say.

As for whether NVIDIA will maintain the 12VHPWR connector, from the information we have obtained, it is open for GeForce RTX 4070 and below.

That is to say, NVIDIA will allow AIC partners to use the traditional PCIe 8 PIN power supply design for graphics cards below 220W. An additional Guisangsang adapter cable is used.