NVIDIA released the 531.58 version of the driver to fix the BUG problems of three 3A masterpieces

NVIDIA released the 531.58 version of the driver to fix the BUG problems of three 3A masterpieces

NVIDIA released a new announcement in the “NVIDIA SUPPORT” forum the day before yesterday, the display card repair driver GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 531.58 is available for users to download, if you are playing “The Last of Us Part 1”, “Assassin’s Creed: Origin” , “Evil Castle 4 Remake” encountered a strange BUG, ​​you can update to see this repair version driver.

GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 531.58 is actually a repaired version driver derived from Game Ready Driver 531.41, mainly for RTX 30 series graphics cards that cause game crashes when playing the complete remake of “The Last of Us” and use Game Ready Driver 531.18 Playing “Assassin’s Creed: Origins” may be unstable. In addition, the recently popular “Evil Castle 4 Remastered Edition” also has bugs when playing with FXAA enabled. The above-mentioned BUG problems in the operation of AAA-type games have been fixed.

Players who encounter related problems in the above games can download the GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 531.58 driver for Windows 10 x64/Windows 11 x64 from here.

