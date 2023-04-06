The competition conditions are basically met, and the venues are basically ready for operation

200-day countdown to Hangzhou Asian Para Games

2023-04-06 11:37:17





Source: Tribune





Reporter Chen Suqin Ying Yukang

Today is the 200-day countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Para Games. On April 3, the 200-day countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games + themed event “Heart Meet, Dream Shine” was held at Zhejiang International Film and Television Center.

At the event site, the top ten singers of the province’s first “good voice for the disabled” performed the promotional songs of the Asian Games and the Asian Paralympic Games, such as “Sunny Fang Hao”, “The Most Beautiful Scenery”, “Common Glory”, “@ Future” and so on. time to climax.

In the west square of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium. A “‘I Participate · I Experience’ hand in hand to celebrate the 200-day countdown to the Asian Paralympic Games + Trailwalk and the 2023 Dream Realization Happy Run” is being held, and there is also an experience area for the Asian Paralympic competitions and disabled people. In the entrepreneurship and employment exhibition area, friends with disabilities can experience the best pitchers, boccia and other items in the competition experience area, and experience and integrate into the Hangzhou Asian (Paralympic) Games in depth through interesting interactions and personal experiences.

The Hangzhou Asian Para Games will open on October 22 and close on October 28 this year. Up to now, the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games has determined to set up 22 major events and 564 preset minor events. According to the principle of centering on athletes and taking competition as the leading factor, there are 19 competition venues in Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games, 17 of which are the venues of the Asian Games. In addition, there are 2 venues of Tangxi Gateball Base for the Blind and Hangzhou Wenhui School. All venues have carried out adaptive transformation of the barrier-free facilities in the venues for the game-time streamlines and functional spaces of the main customer groups such as athletes, VIPs, media, and spectators, ensuring that they go from the drop-off point or the entrance of the venue to their respective functions The area can be fully barrier-free to ensure a better experience during the game.

The relevant person in charge of the Provincial Federation of Disabled Persons said that since last year, our province has organized preparation training for athletics, swimming, archery, cycling, and goalball for the blind. Among them, swimming and rowing are advantageous events. Disabled athletes in our province will strive to achieve better results and achieve a historic breakthrough in competition results.