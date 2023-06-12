NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB Early Launch? It could arrive in June!

In mid-May, NVIDIA announced the RTX 4060 8GB alongside the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB and 16GB. Unfortunately, Team Verde’s lowest-end GPU hasn’t hit store shelves yet: on the contrary, the RTX 4060 8GB launch is scheduled for the month of July. Now, however, it seems that NVIDIA could bring forward the release of the GPU.

According to the account MEGASizeGPU on Twitter, in fact, it seems that the “RTX 4060 will not come to you in stores a little before foreseenThe leaker, who has so far proved to be quite reliable in the PC component scene, then explained that the launch window of the card has been brought forward from the beginning of July to the end of June.

Hard to tell why NVIDIA anticipated the RTX 4060, although the reasons behind this choice could be different. The first of all, in our opinion, could be the lack of success of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, whose initial sales figures certainly do not cry out for a miracle. In general, the entire RTX 40 generation has not recorded superlative sales, with the exception of the RTX 4090, however, launched more than six months ago.

Probably, in NVIDIA’s view, the RTX 4060 could lift the lineup in purely commercial terms, thanks also to a very low launch MSRP, equal to 299 Dollars in the United States: in comparison, the last generation RTX 3060 cost 329 at launch, while the main alternative from AMD, the Radeon RX 7600, is also proposed around 300 Dollars on the American market.

Finally, we remind you that the NVIDIA RTX 4060 will have a full AD107 GPU with 3,072 CUDA Cores and 8GB of 17Gbps GDDR6 VRAM, on a 128-bit interface bus. The overall bandwidth of the card is 272 GB/s, while the component cache settles on 24 MB of L2 memory.