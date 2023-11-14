NZXT H6 Flow and H6 Flow RGB housing

Welcome to a new round #TestRateKeep at techrush. This time a total of twelve NZXT H6 Flow and Flow RGB cases are being tested.

What awaits you?

In this product test you can discover the brand new NZXT H6 FLOW and H6 FLOW RGB cases in stylish white and black! The extraordinary showcases impress with an innovative, compact design that skilfully showcases your stylish components, while the two-chamber design hides cables and the power supply from prying eyes. Apply now and get your chance to win one of the twelve copies!

Summary:

3x H6 Flow RGB, black 3x H6 Flow RGB, white 3x H6 Flow, black 3x H6 Flow, white

Deadline for participation: November 21, 2023 11:00 a.m

How can you participate?

This link will take you to the registration form. Simply fill out, send and keep your fingers crossed! Test the product within 14 days. Then submit a detailed product review for each item (at least 1,000 characters) at www.alternate.de and then keep the product.

