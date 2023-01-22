NZXT today announced the launch of its mid-tower ATX cases—the H9 Flow, H9 Elite, and C1200 Gold power supplies—along with the latest RGB Duo fans.
The H9 series consists of two latest ATX cases, this series will be NZXT mid-tower products
For gamers who pay attention to cooling performance, H9 Flow provides excellent cooling effect through the mesh top plate design. H9 Elite is designed for gamers who love RGB computers. You can customize your favorite RGB through NZXT CAM and display your personalized color through the upper glass top panel.
The mesh top plate makes H9 Flow focus on cooling performance. In addition, the case is equipped with four 120mm F-Series Quiet Airflow fans to further enhance internal airflow and heat dissipation. With excellent cooling, H9 Flow is perfect for gamers who want to build a high-performance computer with the latest components.
H9 Elite has a simple and elegant appearance, suitable for gamers who want to display RGB components in a large glass case,
The new C1200 Gold is an ATX 3.0 power supply that can deliver up to 600 watts of power to NVIDIA 40-series graphics cards over a single cable while maintaining efficient, low-noise performance. With this power supply,
The RGB Duo fan meets both interior and exterior lighting needs, and defines the lighting effect and fan curve through the NZXT RGB and fan controller V2. Compatible components with NZXT CAM can synchronize styles through 3 fan channels and 6 lighting channels.