NZXT today announced the launch of its mid-tower ATX cases—the H9 Flow, H9 Elite, and C1200 Gold power supplies—along with the latest RGB Duo fans.

The H9 series consists of two latest ATX cases, this series will be NZXT mid-tower products The newest and largest option in the H9, with room for 10 fans and powerful Graphics card cooling performance. Large size, high-quality radiator brackets and color schemes allow H9 Flow and H9 Elite to flexibly adapt to any type of installation needs.

For gamers who pay attention to cooling performance, H9 Flow provides excellent cooling effect through the mesh top plate design. H9 Elite is designed for gamers who love RGB computers. You can customize your favorite RGB through NZXT CAM and display your personalized color through the upper glass top panel. RGB lighting effects.

The mesh top plate makes H9 Flow focus on cooling performance. In addition, the case is equipped with four 120mm F-Series Quiet Airflow fans to further enhance internal airflow and heat dissipation. With excellent cooling, H9 Flow is perfect for gamers who want to build a high-performance computer with the latest components.

H9 Elite has a simple and elegant appearance, suitable for gamers who want to display RGB components in a large glass case, Show off and share your configuration whether on social media or live streaming. h The tempered glass on three sides of the 9 Elite offers uninterrupted transparency, Featuring a clear top heatsink/fan bracket, three Duo RGB fans, and NZXT RGB and Fan Controller V2, it’s the perfect case to fully showcase premium components.

The new C1200 Gold is an ATX 3.0 power supply that can deliver up to 600 watts of power to NVIDIA 40-series graphics cards over a single cable while maintaining efficient, low-noise performance. With this power supply, Get clean and efficient power for your latest graphics card.

The RGB Duo fan meets both interior and exterior lighting needs, and defines the lighting effect and fan curve through the NZXT RGB and fan controller V2. Compatible components with NZXT CAM can synchronize styles through 3 fan channels and 6 lighting channels.