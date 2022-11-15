NZXT Releases Upgraded H5 Series Cases and T120 Series Tower Radiators

NZXT officially released the latest “H5 series case” and “T120 series tower radiator” today . The H5 series case includes two upgraded ATX cases with better overall cooling performance, upgraded cable management system, and adopts the classic design of NZXT H series case; T120 series is NZXT Launched the first tower radiator.

The top of each case in the H5 series has an open design and can be installed with 1 x 240 mm radiator or 2 x 120 mm fans for improved cooling performance. The H5 mid-tower chassis hides ATX compatibility under its compact appearance. The side panels can be easily disassembled and assembled without the use of tools, making it easy to replace any part at any time, Fix any problems or check your computer equipment. With superior cooling and intuitive cable management, the H5 is the ideal case for the assembly world.

The H5 Flow features a perforated front panel for optimal cooling of the user’s components. at the same time, Bottom intake fan speeds up the circulation of hot air to the top at the optimum angle, Thereby, the heat dissipation effect of the casing is better. The H5 Flow is available in all-white and all-black, depending on your personal style preference.

The H5 Elite is designed for DIYers who want to show off their builds. Each H5 Elite comes with 2 F140 RGB fans, which are perfectly displayed through the tempered front glass panel. In addition, the H5 Elite case also has a built-in RGB fan controller, allowing users to create personalized RGB lighting effects through the free NZXT CAM software settings. The H5 series has improved top ventilation and bottom intake fans, Cooling performance has improved over previous generations of cases. Available in all-white or all-black colors.

The latest T120 tower cooler is easy to install and provides great cooling for your CPU. This cooler uses high-quality heat pipes to efficiently dissipate heat from the CPU. The T120 tower cooler is available in black and white, and also in RGB. Compatible with NZXT CAM software for easy control of RGB lighting effects and fan speed curves.