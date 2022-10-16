Announced last month, the Razer Edge 5G is a handheld gaming console from the gaming accessory brand in partnership with telecom provider Verizon. At RazerCon 2022, which was unveiled yesterday, the official details, including specifications and sales arrangements, were revealed. Razer revealed that the Edge 5G will have a 5G version and a Wi-Fi version, which will also be available in early 2023.

Powered by Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 processor

The Razer Edge 5G features a 6.8-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 2,400 x 1,080 resolution. The factory uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 octa-core processor specially developed for games, with a 3GHz Kyro CPU and Adreno GPU, with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Edge 5G has a built-in 5,000mAh battery, and Razer did not disclose the actual battery life. Pay close attention to the design of the Razer Edge 5G, which actually consists of an Android tablet and a pair of Kishi V2 Pro handles. Other configurations include a 3.5mm headphone jack and advanced haptic feedback.

Both versions will be available in January next year

At launch, Razer emphasized that it has over a thousand game options, supporting Epic Games, Microsoft Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), GeForce Now, and PC games through Steam Link, Moonlight, Parsec, and more. The Razer Edge 5G will be available through Verizon in January next year, while the Wi-Fi version will be sold by Razer, but pricing for both versions was not disclosed yesterday.

Source: XDA