“The Government with the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, Aifa and the Parliament knew that vaccines were ineffective in stopping the infection”. Interview with lawyer Holzeisen after Pfizer’s admission on non-sterilizing vaccines: «Now there are 360-degree perspectives on compensation for injured and discriminated workers who have lost their jobs. It was a crime against humanity ”.

The highest in rank was the President of the Republic: «Do not invoke freedom to avoid vaccination because that invocation is equivalent to requesting a license to put the life of others at risk. Those who pretend not to be vaccinated actually force all others to limit their freedom ». Then it was Mario Draghi’s turn in the now famous “the appeal not to get vaccinated is a call to die, you don’t get vaccinated, you get sick, you die, or you let someone die: you don’t get vaccinated, you get sick, contagions, he she dies” . Descending in order of importance all the others, from Minister Speranza (“the more we dry the area of ​​the unvaccinated, the safer the country is”) to Licia Ronzulli (“whoever does not vaccinate is a parasite”) and Minister Patrizio Bianchi (“Where there are classes where everyone is vaccinated, they can remove the mask and smile happily”).

Politics and its institutions today are silent in the face of sensational admission Pfizer which in the European Parliament said it had informed governments that mRna vaccines did not stop the infection. Government, parliamentarians, control bodies: all are dumb and fearful in the face of evidence that was known, but which emerged in all its official status only on Monday when Janine Small, head of international markets of the powerful pharmaceutical company, responded to an MEP saying that “Pfizer did not know if the vaccine would prevent the transmission of the virus, before putting it on the market” and that “everything was done quickly at the request of the governments.”

Now, as the hashtag #I do not forget in to which all the nonsense said by politicians and journalists are cited to justify the obligation of the Green pass, there are those who expect the institutions to apologize.

But excuses and memories are not enough in the face of the objectivity of thousands of people discriminated against and even deprived of work. For them an immediate reintegration is needed, as for the health workers still stationary until 31 December, and a path to compensation for damage can also be evaluated. Then the game of those injured by the vaccine, dead or seriously disabled from having injected the serum opens. Even for them – or for their families – a path to compensation could be opened because it is now clear that the guarantees of efficacy and safety that in January 2021, when the vaccination campaign started, it was boasted to have, have failed.

The South Tyrolean lawyer Renate Holzeisen he already has sharp nails and to Bussola he explains that what is definitely looming is a real crime against humanity, as he explains in this interview. “Now finally the judicial ascertainment of the material truth with compensation for the damages suffered by citizens, but to pay the bill must ultimately be the individual subjects who have endorsed the mass vaccination campaign, it must not be the Italians with their money”.

Lawyer, who are you referring to?

To the Government, especially the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, Aifa. And also to the parliamentarians who voted for the green pass on this bogus basis, if there is any proof that they should have known the truth.

What do you think should be done with the measures still in place, such as the obligation for health professionals?

Revoke them immediately! It must be the first act of the new government. Indeed, if he still has a minimum of constitutional spirit, the President of the Republic should immediately intervene, officially apologize and revoke his consent to the conversion into law of all measures based on obvious lies. It takes honesty, good will, a sense of responsibility towards citizens and legality. There is still clear discrimination against citizens, suspended persons must be reinstated immediately and everything denied them must be paid to them. In addition, compensation for any damage suffered.

And for those who got vaccinated but had adverse events?

There is an obvious responsibility, because the government had promised that the vaccine would stop the infection. This claim was false, they knew, but it was withheld. And whoever has been vaccinated for this reason on the basis of enormous pressure and already has damage or will suffer it again in the future (the long-term consequences are all to be seen !!) it is right to be compensated. In reality, since these are gene-based substances for which a whole series of tests have not been carried out, such as on genotoxicity, carcinogenicity and mutagenicity, every citizen “treated” with these substances, has the right to be compensated, because he was seriously deceived by the Italian authorities.

There remains the obstacle of informed consent that was signed at the time of vaccination …

Informed consent is not worth the paper on which it was signed … indeed, the fact of having asked for informed consent by seriously misinforming the citizen, also constitutes a criminally relevant act.

What kind of scenarios are opening up now?

At 360 degrees, towards the heads of state institutions. But be careful: the compensation must not be paid with our taxes, the responsibility is ultimately personal to those who have caused this enormous injustice.

Let’s start naming names …

Certainly those institutions that have the task of protecting public health are responsible. Like the Ministry of Health and Aifa which has been silent with both its director and its president.

What would you impute them?

They should have immediately said: “Attention, this drug has not been authorized for the prevention of contagion because there is no data on the subject, as the EMA has publicly stated”. Instead…

Are you referring to EMA’s warnings that have not been acknowledged by the States?

I had made this public statement very clearly in my legal opinion in January 2022 when I was invited by the Senate Constitutional Affairs Commission to present an opinion, before the provisions on the enhanced green pass were expanded. This opinion of mine appears to have been published since January of this year on the Senate website.

We come to the ISS …

Its function is to keep the public health situation under control, such as to guarantee the health of citizens, instead it did the opposite. I still remember the issues of the ISS that branded the criticisms as fake news, also on the theme of the alleged but non-existent prevention of contagion and on transmissibility.

Hence, these three authorities. And on a political level?

The exact indication of the official documentation coming from the EMA and from the producers themselves was made available to deputies and especially to the senators, which showed that since the vaccine did not prevent contagion, the imposition of an obligation through the Green pass it was founded on a sensational lie. So there is also a criminal responsibility of those who voted for the Green pass with these wrong premises. It is not just a political responsibility.

You speak of a crime against humanity …

Forcing to undergo a drug treatment with a genetic substance is in fact experimental (as confirmed once more also by the announcement of Pfizer’s manager) for purely “political” reasons what is it if not a crime against humanity? There have been systematic cover-ups here about safety and efficacy.

Why do you say that the responsibility is personal?

Because if I am a senator I cannot snub the information that has been made clear in the Constitutional Affairs Commission. But the senators snubbed knowing, or at least they should have known, the truth with impressive arrogance. I’ll tell you an anecdote.

Nail…

During the election campaign I found myself arguing with a senator from the Sudtiroler Volkspartei party. I asked her in front of high school students at an event if she had read my report. She replied scornfully, “I don’t read things like that,” as if it were crap. Yet even she cannot appeal to the principle that she might not have known. No senator can appeal this excuse.

To recognize compensation, however, the judges will be needed.

And here is the main knot. We need to find judges who are serene, in the sense of having the right equidistance to evaluate and decide. But it won’t be easy. Even the judges, in the disputes that I followed, had everything available to be able to ascertain the defect of the preventive effectiveness of the infection, but they preferred to trivially carry out the deceptive propaganda of the ISS, the Ministry of Health and the Government in general.

Isn’t that the risk of a climate from Nuremberg?

I don’t want to call it Nuremberg, I hope that the trials take place within national borders with serenity and truth. But I do not exclude that we can also turn to other international justice bodies.

And the vaccinating doctors with the criminal shield?

The criminal shield never existed, let’s also dispel this myth. As you know, the inoculation of these substances took place in serious violation of the prescriptions contained in the same authorizations for placing on the market, such as the absence of a medical prescription and the necessary correct information as well as efficacy also in terms of the related risks. to these substances. The penal shield was non-existent from the beginning.

What do you think you are doing?

We, as a network of lawyers will find and try different ways to move and we are also organized internationally. Personally, in addition to chairing the Legal Confederation of Human Rights (a national association of lawyers), I am part of the Board of Children’s Health Defense Europe. Since there is still this massive pressure to continue to inoculate children we will do everything at our disposal to stop this madness, this crime against humanity and to bring out the responsibility of the different authorities (national, international and local). ) and individuals, and, therefore, lay the foundations for compensation for the enormous damage caused.