She was infected by the dog, they prescribed a cure for gastroenteritis: she died at 53, now the process for compensation

She was infected by the dog, they prescribed a cure for gastroenteritis: she died at 53, now the process for compensation

GORIZIA. Infected by the dog, she dies within a few hours. Reason? Antibiotic treatment to stop the infection was given late. The doctor, in fact, had given her drugs for what she had considered gastroenteritis.

The civil trial is underway, promoted by the relatives of the woman, a 53-year-old from San Pier d’Isonzo.

It seemed a harmless contact with the dog, however it was if it would be an injury, the consequence, at least at first, was completely trivial. The 53-year-old died the next day, following an infection caused by a bacterium which resulted in sepsis.

The death took place on November 14, 2015, around 7.30 pm, at the San Polo hospital where she was hospitalized. A death that could have been avoided if the patient had been treated with timely and adequate therapy, through the administration of antibiotics.

As part of the civil proceeding, a preventive technical assessment was carried out at the Court of Gorizia for the purposes of compensation for damages, but at this stage a new appraisal will be required for further and in-depth checks. Asugi, who took over from the then Ass2 Isontino Bassa Friulana, is part of the process for the purposes of civil liability, which took over by way of the management of the medical guard and the San Polo hospital.

It all started with that contact with the dog, since after a few hours, that is, in the evening, on November 13 seven years ago, the 53-year-old had accused such a discomfort that she went to the hospital in San Polo. The doctor on duty, having received the call for intervention, had reached the woman’s home together with the 118 operators to carry out the necessary health checks.

The clinical picture presented above all a high fever, a state of alteration that the professional had attributed to a gastroenteritis, thus treating the case as such in administering the related drugs, therefore not the antibiotic useful and necessary to stop the infection in progress . The woman had continued to suffer until the next day, around lunchtime, when the new intervention of the health workers was requested, the 118 ambulance arrived and had proceeded to transfer the patient to the hospital. The investigations had revealed a situation now compromised, the infection was so extensive that nothing could be done to reverse the state of extreme gravity in which she found the fifty-three year old.

In the evening the death had occurred. In the civil court it emerged from the medical experts that the woman had been suffering from previous pathologies, an element to be considered in causing a state of fragility of the organism, however, in the specific circumstance initiated by the malaise and the feverish state that had occurred, the delayed administration of antibiotics would have resulted in a loss of life chances for the patient.

