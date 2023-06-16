Greentech under the hammer: For the first time, the Federal Network Agency will use an auction to determine which companies are allowed to set up a wind farm at sea.



This was announced by the authority in Bonn today. Four areas for offshore wind farms in the North and Baltic Seas were advertised. The authority reported that several zero-cent bids had been received for all four areas. This means that the companies forego state subsidies from the outset. This requires a so-called dynamic bidding process.

Good news for the energy transition in Germany

Authority President Klaus Müller called the results of the tender “good news for the energy transition in Germany”. “It is gratifying that the companies do not need funding for the expansion of offshore wind energy.

The zero-cent bids make it clear that offshore wind energy is economically attractive,” he said, according to a statement. An electronic auction is now planned “soon”.

Offshore wind energy economically attractive

“Most of the proceeds benefit consumers directly by reducing electricity costs.” This applies to 90 percent of the money raised. 5 percent each flow into marine nature conservation and the promotion of environmentally friendly fishing.

Greentech under the hammer: output 2000 megawatts each

Three areas, each with an output of 2000 megawatts, are in the North Sea and one area (1000 megawatts) in the Baltic Sea. Commissioning is scheduled for 2030. When the tenders were announced, Müller had

At the end of January, he emphasized the large volume of these tenders totaling 7 gigawatts and said: “The tenders are an important step towards achieving the offshore expansion target of 30 gigawatts by 2030.” According to the consulting firm Deutsche Windguard, there were 1539 offshore wind turbines in Germany at the end of 2022 with a total output of 8.1 gigawatts.

