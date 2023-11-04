On our own behalf: C# 12.0 crash course has been published

The specialist book “C# Crash Course”, which I have maintained for several years, is now available in an updated and expanded new edition for C# 12.0 with the language features that will be released on November 14, 2023 together with .NET 8.0.

Dr. Holger Schwichtenberg is Chief Technology Expert at MAXIMAGO, which offers innovation and experience-driven software development, including in highly critical safety-related areas. He is also head of the expert network www.IT-Visions.de, which supports numerous medium-sized and large companies with advice and training in the development and operation of software with 43 renowned experts.

Officially, C# 12.0 is only supported on .NET 8.0 by Microsoft. Just like previous versions, most language features also run on older .NET versions, including the classic .NET Framework. Therefore, the C# 12.0 crash course is subtitled “The syntax of the C# programming language for software development in .NET Framework, .NET Core, .NET 5.0/6.0/7.0 and 8.0”

This crash course is suitable for software developers who want to switch from another object-oriented programming language (e.g. C++, Java, Visual Basic .NET, Delphi or PHP) to C# or who already use C# and want to expand their knowledge, especially getting to know the latest language features. Since there are many people switching from Visual Basic .NET to C#, the differences between C# and Visual Basic .NET are highlighted here in a few places.

However, this work is not ideal for newcomers who want to learn an object-oriented programming language for the first time with C#, because the basic OO concepts are not explained, as most software developers today know them from other languages ​​and the book does not cover these basics unnecessarily should be drawn out.

The book can be obtained in the following ways:

