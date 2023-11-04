Angra – Cycles Of Pain – Album Review

Angra – Cycles Of Pain

Herkunft: São Paulo / Brasilien

Release: 03.11.2023

Label: Atomic Fire Records

Duration: 58:34

Genre: Progressive / Power Metal

Photo Credit: Marcos Hermes

The Brazilian band has been around for over thirty years Angra and that’s three decades for music lovers who appreciate cross-genre music. I learned to love the band with their second album Holy Land. The mixture created back then is still the basis for the band’s unique style today, but also the benchmark for every new output.

Angra combine progressive and power metal, just as local South American rhythms and orchestral symphonics fuse together. They don’t stick to a metallic genre, they just create emotionally intoxicating music.

Cycles Of Pain is already or, based on the band’s long history, probably only the tenth studio album. The cast has changed since the last praised work Omni from 2017, nothing done. Luckily, Singer has Fabio Lyon don’t get involved again Rhapsody Of Fire busy and can therefore fully engage with the moods and topics of the Brazilians. In connection with the original members, the bassist Felipe Andreoli and the guitarist Rafael Bittencourtit acoustically completes the sound for which Angra be appreciated everywhere.

A carpet of melodies and surprises

Again, it’s the perfect mix of balance and surprises Cycles Of Pain certainly. After an atmospheric, sacred intro called The Cycle of Pain the band joins in Ride into the Storm Come on. All trademarks are brought Angra for thirty years. The fast galloping rhythm is accompanied by melodious singing. The chorus is saturated with melody and compositional breadth. Nevertheless, the hard core remains, as you can see HERE can listen. The rhythm guitars and bass rumble darkly and as if to demonstrate their ease in dealing with the music, a short, awkward progressive break is quickly inserted.

After the quick start, leave Angra don’t relax and push the demanding thing Dead Man on Display after. Here, too, there is the harshness of the instruments, paired with breaks and, in contrast, the fine, everything-outstanding vocals. It follows at Tide of Changes a coherent work in two parts. After a quiet first part, the piece escalates into emotional fireworks that follow. But the song is not only impressive because of the melodies, which can be heard in both parts HERE can listen. After a break, there is concentrated food for all those who have not yet found progressive combined with solo work sufficient.

Starts unimpressed by expectations Dry Life with local samba rhythms. Guitars and string orchestra bring the necessary edge and depth to create something great from a great idea. This leads us back to more uncomplicated paths Gods of the World. The Power Metal song is fast and offers a Teutonic-like chorus.

A second lyrical part

There is no abrupt break in style in the album. Nevertheless, from the title track onwards you can feel that the album becomes even more melodic and symphonic. So if you haven’t been able to really soften your heart yet, you’ll get it Cycles of Pain an emotional shower and it won’t be the last song for the big feelings. With the half-ballad Here in the Now and the final piano-led duet Tears of Blood There are more quieter numbers to come. The bouncer is particularly important Tears of Blood It’s great, but it’s a bit out of the ordinary due to the almost classic style.

So that the second half doesn’t develop too emotionally, the progressive tone is used Faithless Sanctuary and the combative and leather-pulling one Generation Warriors inserted. Lose on the whole album Angra Despite all the mixes of styles, they never have a clear line and that’s how it works Cycles of Pain the band is a big hit.

Conclusion

Who would have thought that Angra will perform so masterfully on the tenth album? Cycles of Pain bubbles with ideas, rhythms and emotions. In addition to the many moments in the solo work of the instruments, it is Fabio Lyonwho has never sung better than here and now.

Masterly 9 / 10



Line Up

Fabio Lione – Life

Rafael Bittencourt – Gitarre

Marcelo Barbosa – Gitarre

Felipe Andreoli – Bass

Bruno Valverde – drums

Tracklist

01. Cycle of Pain

02. Ride into the Storm

03. Dead Man on Display

04. Tide of Changes – Part I

05. Tide of Changes – Part II

06. Dry Life

07. Gods of the World

08. Cycles of Pain

09. Faithless Sanctuary

10. Here in the Now

11. Generation Warriors

12. Tears of Blood

