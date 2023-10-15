Sparrow – Letter feather

If the mountains and birch forests of the far north could talk, what stories would they tell? This question came to Gustav Jørgen Pedersen, who had recently moved to Tromsø in the Arctic Circle, and laid the foundation for new music. The main songwriter of Sparrow developed the concept for a multi-layered record that even includes material from before his time with the cinematic post-rock sextet. “Letter feather” is dedicated to observations of nature, accompanied by interpretations of her chimes and existential monologues.

Short excerpts such as “Din pust fra stein” combine these lectures with stylish, almost classical grace and reduced instrumentation. In “Å vente er å endre” it even takes on subtle folky traits. However, the great art lies in the overly long post-excursions that dare everything and do everything right. The powerful “En brennede vogn over jordet” builds a nine-minute monstrosity from minimal percussion and a rugged and monumental guitar, which moves forward briskly and oppressively, which is full of sometimes contradictory feelings, which searches for answers to undefined questions. In particular, the escalating play with moods from the five-minute mark onwards – fragile and enchanting in one moment, thunderous and rough in the next – gets under your skin.

In these sprawling giants, Spurv play out all their routine, but always sound fresh and witty. “Urdråpene” illustrates this impressively and shows how much appearances can be deceiving. The angry, irascible guitar seems to be geared towards a riot, but increasing orchestral inserts provide bombast, a soundtrack atmosphere, a counterweight to the almost metallic epicness. Both worlds are in almost constant conflict, it remains a draw. If you want to hear more from the Norwegians’ fine blade, choose the opener “Krokete, rettskafen” – five quiet, folky minutes that prepare for the next departure with countless voices and strings.

“Brefjære” is a monster of an album, made for good headphones and a better glass of wine. The effervescent, yet delicate Post Rock is already a happening in itself, but it’s the supposed trappings that make Spurv’s latest prank a treat. Folk wisdom, symphonic-orchestral textures, drastic lyrics and the finest barbs have a positive effect on the dynamics. Between the laid-back soundtrack qualities and downright metallic neck hits, something great is once again created. Spurv are finally establishing themselves.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: September 22, 2023

Available via: Pelagic Records (Cargo Records)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Spurvinnen

