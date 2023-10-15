Home » Greentech Index: Fairphone – the sustainable smartphone
Technology

Greentech Index: Fairphone – the sustainable smartphone

by admin
Greentech Index: Fairphone – the sustainable smartphone

Screenshot:

Together with our community, we are a whole movement – and are working step by step to bring sustainability and fair labor practices into focus in the electronics industry. (Source:

Fairphone wants to create a fairer world

Fairphone creates a deeper understanding between people and their products and encourages debate about
What “fair” really means.

By developing a more sustainable smartphone, we demonstrate the endless possibilities for a fair future – for everyone.

Screenshot: blog

A fairer smartphone

With every Fairphone we make, we get closer to our goal of making the electronics industry fairer and more sustainable.

From responsible material sourcing to commitment to workforce well-being, we expose all processes and set new standards for the entire industry.

TrendingGreentech.LIVE Special x Impact Hub Stuttgart (29.09.23)

Greentech Fairphone

It’s no secret: the makers of Fairphone want to change the world – and they’re officially announcing this on the greentech company’s website: “Fairphone puts people and the environment first. We are committed to human rights and workforce well-being. We care about the climate and the fragile ecosystem of our planet.”

Fairphone is committed to creating products that last longer and are easier to repair.
And there’s a focus on reducing waste and making the most of the materials we already have.

Greentech @ IFA: Fairphone on Stage im Sustainability Village der Berliner Tech-Messe

Those:

See also  Danger for iPhone users: Change this setting immediately

You may also like

WhatsApp Testing New Feature to Protect User Location...

GigaBash Launches “Ultraman 4 Characters Pack” DLC: Exclusive...

This is how the terrorists outwitted the defense

Epic Games Store Offers Limited-Time Free Games: Blazing...

UI testing can be so simple

CI Games Temporarily Disables Cross-Platform Play for Lords...

Lighter than ever: Corsair M75 Air gaming mouse!

Join us for a Spooky Adventure: Opening Hours...

Tado radiator thermostats: starter kits with free auto...

What is Midjourney, the artificial intelligence that creates...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy