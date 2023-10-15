Greentech Index: Fairphone – the sustainable smartphone

Screenshot:

Together with our community, we are a whole movement – and are working step by step to bring sustainability and fair labor practices into focus in the electronics industry. (Source:

Fairphone wants to create a fairer world

Fairphone creates a deeper understanding between people and their products and encourages debate about

What “fair” really means.

By developing a more sustainable smartphone, we demonstrate the endless possibilities for a fair future – for everyone.

A fairer smartphone

With every Fairphone we make, we get closer to our goal of making the electronics industry fairer and more sustainable.

From responsible material sourcing to commitment to workforce well-being, we expose all processes and set new standards for the entire industry.

TrendingGreentech.LIVE Special x Impact Hub Stuttgart (29.09.23)

Greentech Fairphone

It’s no secret: the makers of Fairphone want to change the world – and they’re officially announcing this on the greentech company’s website: “Fairphone puts people and the environment first. We are committed to human rights and workforce well-being. We care about the climate and the fragile ecosystem of our planet.”

Fairphone is committed to creating products that last longer and are easier to repair.

And there’s a focus on reducing waste and making the most of the materials we already have.

Greentech @ IFA: Fairphone on Stage im Sustainability Village der Berliner Tech-Messe

