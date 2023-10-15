Home » Fish, minimum wage a risk for people with disabilities – Italian hospitals
Fish, minimum wage a risk for people with disabilities – Italian hospitals

Fish, minimum wage a risk for people with disabilities – Italian hospitals

“A possible introduction of the minimum wage by law would increase the cost of domestic work even further with a further economic impact on those who require personal assistance in various phases of daily life, from the simplest to the most complex, making it increasingly concrete plus the ‘ideal viaticum’ for further segregation of people with disabilities. For this reason we expect specific interventions in the next economic measures because attention to the situation of workers is certainly sacrosanct but these measures also impact on people with disabilities and on their families now on the threshold of poverty, if not already beyond those thresholds, always remembering that disability and poverty reinforce each other, in a sort of vicious circle, which is even more tangible in crisis situations like the current one”. This was stated by the president of Fish – Italian Federation for overcoming handicaps, Vincenzo Falabella.

