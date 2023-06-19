One Piece – Netflix series gets first trailer

We can finally get a first impression of the upcoming live-action adaptation.

Image: Netflix

One Piece has been running as an anime since 1999 and is still not finished. If you want to start from the beginning, you have a lot to do: to date, more than 1000 episodes have already appeared. So it was actually only a matter of time before someone took on the material and wanted to take a different path with it. Netflix announced some time ago that they wanted to implement the material with real actors. The cast has already been revealed, but now we finally get to see the much-anticipated first trailer.

This lasts almost two minutes and, judging by the comments on YouTube, is surprisingly well received. Anime or manga live-action adaptations do not enjoy the best reputation, which is mainly due to lousy productions such as live-action films Dragonball Evolution from 2009 lies. So you can confidently say that the announcement of an implementation of One Piece caused not only cheering in the fan base, but also frowns or strict rejection.

The trailer captures the atmosphere of the original surprisingly well and plays a lot with the nostalgia of the fans. So we get to see the original crew from the beginning of the story, complete with their friction, massive sea monsters and iconic villains.

Absolute treat for German fans: The trailer can be seen in German on the Netflix site, so we know that Luffy and Co. will be dubbed by their German original voice actors from the anime. The fact that Eiichirō Oda, the creator of the series, his gave blessings to the filming, also shows that we can count on a high-quality production here that will not be published prematurely. The release is scheduled for August 31, 2023, according to Netflix. The series will initially consist of eight episodes.

