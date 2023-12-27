OnePlus presents the design of the OnePlus 12R, which will be launched on the global market in the first quarter of 2024 • Techzilla

OnePlus revealed the preview today del OnePlus 12R, second model of the OnePlus 12 series and first device of the OnePlus R line to debut globally. Coming soon in shades Cool Blue e Iron Grayjoins the OnePlus 12 to demonstrate that a smartphone can excel in hardware specs and software experience without necessarily carrying the label “Plus,” “Pro,” or “Ultra.”

The OnePlus 12R comes in two exclusive colors: Cool Blue, a glossy variant with a fresh look, and Iron Gray, with a matte finish that conveys sophistication and robustness. Both options boast a matte metal frame that gives a feeling of reassuring solidity, while OnePlus’ famous Alert Slider finds a new location on the left side of the phone. This move allowed for the introduction of a new integrated antenna system for optimized performance during sessions.

Recognized for high performance and the use of cutting-edge technologies at an affordable price, R Series devices have earned recognition. Now, in response to user demand and as mobile gaming becomes more graphically intense globally, OnePlus is bringing the R Series to North America and Europe for the first time. The OnePlus 12 Series was designed to address industry challenges by balancing high performance, power consumption, heat dissipation and longevity. The two devices, OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, present unique features, allowing users to select what they consider essential in their next smartphone. Both flagships will be officially presented at the launch event OnePlus Smooth Beyond Belief on January 23, 2024, at 3pm ET.

Stay updated on flash offers and price errors, follow us on Telegram!