Only one signature is missing: When will the Pope abolish celibacy?

Only one signature is missing: When will the Pope abolish celibacy?

Pope Francis has been in office for ten years. Again and again he keeps the world in suspense with hints. Will he abolish celibacy and will gay marriage soon be legal in the Church?

Just recently, Pope Francis casually said in a debate that celibacy could be changed. He also caused a stir with statements about church marriages of homosexuals. Sometimes he sounds more critical, sometimes less. Should believers who have been asking for reforms for years have any hope? And would the church then lose fewer adherents than before? “Presse” church expert Dietmar Neuwirth talks about this in this episode.

Gast: Dietmar Neuwirth

Host: Eva Winroither

Cut: Audiofunnel/Aaron Olsacher

More on the subject:

>>> Pope Francis awakens hope that he cannot – and does not want to – fulfill

>>> No scandals and still: a record number of people leaving the church

Press play information

“Press Play – What is important” is the news podcast of the Austrian daily newspaper “Die Presse”. It is published four times a week, from Tuesday to Friday, every morning at six o’clock.

All other podcast episodes can be found at
https://www.diepresse.com/Podcast

Write us! We look forward to feedback and criticism at [email protected]

