Pope Francis has been in office for ten years. Again and again he keeps the world in suspense with hints. Will he abolish celibacy and will gay marriage soon be legal in the Church?

Just recently, Pope Francis casually said in a debate that celibacy could be changed. He also caused a stir with statements about church marriages of homosexuals. Sometimes he sounds more critical, sometimes less. Should believers who have been asking for reforms for years have any hope? And would the church then lose fewer adherents than before? “Presse” church expert Dietmar Neuwirth talks about this in this episode.

Gast: Dietmar Neuwirth

Host: Eva Winroither

Cut: Audiofunnel/Aaron Olsacher

