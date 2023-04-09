Agents from the Weapons and Explosives Division continue the process of destroying the gunpowder seized this week in the El Ranchador canton of Santa Ana.

A clandestine rocketry operated in this place where an explosion was recorded last weekend as a result of this event, 5 people died and several were injured, including a minor who was transferred to the United States to receive medical attention.

The cargo of these products will be burned at the Changallo property, Ilopango.

The authorities recommend that the population avoid this type of business in inappropriate places and without the corresponding permits, so that these tragedies do not occur.