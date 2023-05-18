OpenAi launches the ChatGpt app for iPhone: “Soon also on Android devices”

OpenAi has launched the ChatGpt app for iOS, the operating system of Apple devices. It is the first app version of the AI-based chatbot released by the parent company. For now, the app is available in the US, but in the coming weeks, the company specifies, it will be released in every country.

“Since the release of ChatGPT, we have heard from users that they love using ChatGPT on mobile devices. Today we are launching the ChatGPT app for iOS”, writes OpenAi in a post on its official blog, which also announces the soon release of the app also for those using Android.

The ChatGPT app is free to use. Automatically sync history across all devices. And it also integrates Whisper, OpenAi’s open-source speech recognition system.

“We are curious to see how you use the application. By collecting user feedback, we are committed to constantly improving the features and security of ChatGPT,” reads the blogpost. “With the ChatGPT app for iOS, we are taking another step towards our mission, transforming cutting-edge research into useful, empowering tools, making them ever more accessible.”

It is the first time that the company has released an official app. Not that apps that somehow pretended to be ‘ChatGpt’ don’t exist. Research published today by cybersecurity firm Sophos has highlighted that there are hundreds of scam apps capable of scamming users out of tens of millions of dollars by pretending to be Chagpt in a mobile version.