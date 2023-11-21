OpenAi opens up to the possible return of Sam Altman at the helm of the company

Sam Altman and members of the OpenAI board of directors have reportedly started negotiations for a possible return of the manager at the helm of the company. Bloomberg reports this, citing several sources close to the company. The talks are reportedly ongoing and currently involve Altman and Adam D’Angelo, one of the four board members.

This opening, which could lead to an incredible twist in a corporate psychodrama that has been going on for four days, would have come following pressure from several OpenAI investors, who want Altman’s immediate reinstatement. With them are almost all of the current employees of the most famous artificial intelligence company in the world, who yesterday asked en masse for Altman’s return, threatening to resign en masse.

Meanwhile, the new CEO, Emmett Shear, told the Board of Directors that he will not accept the position until the reasons for Altman’s dismissal are publicly clarified.

A new tile for the Board of Directors. Who consequently decided to open an interview with Altman. A fact that is not secondary. Until yesterday, its members, Ilya Sutskever, Adam D’Angelo, Tasha McCauley and Helen Toner, had opposed the possibility of a return after having done so on Friday evening, with the stock markets closed, leaving investors, employees and everyone astonished. the world of the global digital economy, shocked by the dismissal of the man who until recently was the face and soul of the company. Capable of taking it from zero to 85 billion in valuation in just a few years. And capable of moving the global agenda of AI development.

His dismissal remains a difficult event to explain. Some have traced the causes to ideological reasons, which would pit the members of the Board of Directors and Altman: the former fear the arrival of an AI that could destroy humanity, the former number one does not. Others have hypothesized corporate reasons, with Altman active in activities parallel to OpenAi for the construction of chips capable of competing with Nvidia. The fact is that after his expulsion an earthquake was unleashed which led the Board of Directors to quickly rethink its moves.

“I deeply regret my participation in the board’s actions. I never intended to harm OpenAI. I love everything we have built together and will do everything I can to bring the company together,” said Ilya Sutskever, OpenAI’s chief scientific officer and member of the board of directors in the morning.

Sustskever himself, who according to rumors is one of the managers who contributed to sacking Sam Altman, also signed a letter signed by over five hundred employees. The letter requests the resignation of the company’s board of directors “which does not have the skills to supervise OpenAI” and the reinstatement as CEO of Sam Altman now taken over by Microsoft. But, it seems, ready to take back the reins of his creation.