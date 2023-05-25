Home » Oppo aims high with this smartphone!
Technology

Oppo aims high with this smartphone!

by admin
Oppo aims high with this smartphone!

A few hours ago, the electronics manufacturer Oppo presented his latest smartphone, a mid-range model at a fair price that comes with a 108-Megapixel-Camera and one 120-Hertz-Display Is provided.

The Oppo K11x would probably be a good choice for anyone who does not want to spend more than 300 euros on a smartphone. The manufacturer has converted the price about 250 euros kept quite low for the most expensive version of the model, but still gives it some great features.

The K11x has a size of 165,5 x 76 Millimeter and is 8,3 Millimeter thick – the whole thing weighs 195 Gramm. In terms of design, Oppo relies on a light one color gradient, fairly thin bezels and two large camera lenses on the back. This is also on the back side Logo in a plain grey. The model is available in restrained black and in a playful pearl tone.

Oppo K11x

The 120 Hertz display measures 6.78 inches (17.22 cm) and has a Brightness of 680 nits. You can’t complain about the camera equipment at this price either: the cell phone has one 16-Megapixel-Selfiekamera and the other about one 108 megapixel main camera, there is one for that 2 megapixel depth camera.

The smartphone is “already” two years old Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and a 5000-mAh-Batterywho is with 67 Watt can charge. Can be paired with Bluetooth 5.1. The model also has one 3.5mm headphone jack.

Availability

The Oppo K11x will launch in China next week on May 31, 2023, according to sources. There the variant with 128 GB | 8 GB is expected to cost 1499 yuan, that’s the equivalent not quite 198 euros. The variant with 256 GB | 12GB will be available for 1899 yuan what converted about 250 euros matters. Unfortunately, it is not yet known when the K11x will come to Europe.

See also  Wildlight Entertainment, a game studio formed by former Respawn members who have produced works of "Shen Bing Titan" and "APEX Heroes", has now invested in a new development project content

That would be a great, cheap alternative Oppo Find X3 Lite:


All statements without guarantee. Prices may have changed in the meantime.

Click here for more Android-Smartphones:

>>> Motorola Edge 40

>>> Google Pixel 7a

Those: oppo.com

You may also like

Wissing Without words: eFuels are indispensable for the...

A new demo of Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge is...

Ubisoft explained the development progress of “Prince of...

Ubisoft explained the development progress of “Prince of...

Spinoza’s sense of life and yet another alarm...

Sony Project Q: What we already know about...

Jeff Ross: “If we had stuck to our...

DeSantis, Musk and Twitter Spaces: breaking latest news...

Inexpensive AIO with amazing performance, the Xilence LQ240PRO...

Leica announced the compact full-frame fixed-focus camera Q3,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy