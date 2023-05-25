Oppo aims high with this smartphone!

A few hours ago, the electronics manufacturer Oppo presented his latest smartphone, a mid-range model at a fair price that comes with a 108-Megapixel-Camera and one 120-Hertz-Display Is provided.

The Oppo K11x would probably be a good choice for anyone who does not want to spend more than 300 euros on a smartphone. The manufacturer has converted the price about 250 euros kept quite low for the most expensive version of the model, but still gives it some great features.

The K11x has a size of 165,5 x 76 Millimeter and is 8,3 Millimeter thick – the whole thing weighs 195 Gramm. In terms of design, Oppo relies on a light one color gradient, fairly thin bezels and two large camera lenses on the back. This is also on the back side Logo in a plain grey. The model is available in restrained black and in a playful pearl tone.

The 120 Hertz display measures 6.78 inches (17.22 cm) and has a Brightness of 680 nits. You can’t complain about the camera equipment at this price either: the cell phone has one 16-Megapixel-Selfiekamera and the other about one 108 megapixel main camera, there is one for that 2 megapixel depth camera.

The smartphone is “already” two years old Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and a 5000-mAh-Batterywho is with 67 Watt can charge. Can be paired with Bluetooth 5.1. The model also has one 3.5mm headphone jack.

Availability

The Oppo K11x will launch in China next week on May 31, 2023, according to sources. There the variant with 128 GB | 8 GB is expected to cost 1499 yuan, that’s the equivalent not quite 198 euros. The variant with 256 GB | 12GB will be available for 1899 yuan what converted about 250 euros matters. Unfortunately, it is not yet known when the K11x will come to Europe.

