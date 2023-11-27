OPPO Find X7 appearance exposed, “Bagua Mirror” camera module? -Qooah

OPPO’s Find X7 Series: Blogger Reveals Mysterious New Phone

A recent post by blogger @wangzaiboshitong has caused a stir in the tech world as he exposed a photo of a mysterious new phone, speculating that it could be OPPO’s upcoming Find X7 series.

The photo reveals a highly recognizable octagonal lens module bump on the back cover of the phone, packed with lenses, flashes, and other sensors. Blogger @wangzaiboshitong commented, “The thickness of the Find X7 dual periscope and the Bagua module are really scary.”

Interestingly, this octagonal module contradicts previously leaked information, which claimed that the Find X7 series would use a circular lens module similar to the Find X6 series.

Based on the latest revelations, the Find X7 Pro is expected to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen3 processor and a new Hasselblad tone for shooting, using a LYT900 one-inch main lens and dual periscope telephoto lenses. The portrait periscope is rumored to be IMX890 2.7X±, and the ultra-telephoto periscope is suspected to be IMX858 6X±, using Hasselblad’s new XCD solution.

Another model in the Find X7 series is rumored to be equipped with a Dimensity 9300 processor.

With the model’s release timeline speculated to be at the end of January or early February next year, tech enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the official announcement from OPPO. Keep an eye out for more updates on this highly anticipated series.

Share this: Facebook

X

