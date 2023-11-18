OPPO Find X7 Breaks 2.27 Million Points on Antutu With Dimensity 9300 and 16+1TB Storage Configuration

The OPPO Find X7 has been making waves in the tech world, especially after its performance on the “Antutu” benchmark test. The upcoming flagship phone has managed to break records with a staggering score of 2.27 million points, surpassing other top-end mobile phones in the market.

According to reports, the OPPO Find X7 is equipped with the new MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, along with a massive 16GB RAM and 1TB storage configuration. It is speculated that the phone uses LPDDR5T RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, making it a powerhouse when it comes to performance.

The “Antutu” V10 version revealed that the phone scored 2,270,677 points, with high scores in CPU, GPU, storage, and UX. This places it ahead of the vivo X100 series, which also features the Dimensity 9300 chipset, but falls slightly behind the performance of the OPPO Find X7.

With the Find X7 breaking records and setting new standards for mobile phone performance, tech enthusiasts and consumers alike are eagerly anticipating its release. Keep an eye out for more updates on this highly anticipated flagship phone. This article has been authorized for reprint by Mobile Magazine.

