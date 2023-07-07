OPPO Reno 10 Series to Officially Launch in Hong Kong, Featuring Impressive Upgrades

OPPO Reno 10 Series Set to Launch in Hong Kong

Hong Kong tech enthusiasts and smartphone fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the OPPO Reno 10 series in the region. While the brand’s previous models have not officially launched in Hong Kong, many netizens resorted to purchasing parallel imported devices. However, the long wait seems to be coming to an end as OPPO announced that the new Reno 10 series will be hitting stores in Hong Kong on July 14.

Although specific details and sale information regarding the launch of the Reno 10 series in Hong Kong have yet to be announced, rumors have already started circulating. According to reliable sources, the Hong Kong Bank will be offering two versions of the Reno 10 series: Reno 10 Pro and Reno 10 Pro+. Regrettably, it appears that the entry-level Reno 10 model will not be available in Hong Kong this time around.

In terms of specifications, the Hong Kong version of the Reno 10 Pro differs from the national version in its choice of processor. The Hong Kong variant will come equipped with a Snapdragon 778G processor, in contrast to the national version’s Dimensity 8200 processor. Additionally, the Reno 10 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch 3D 120Hz flexible screen, along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of ROM. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel SONY main camera, a 32-megapixel telephoto lens for stunning low-light photography, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The device will be powered by a 4600mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

On the other hand, the Reno 10 Pro+ will sport a 6.7-inch curved screen with a resolution of 2772 x 1240. The device boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1400 nits, and support for 1.07 billion colors and the P3 wide color gamut. Under the hood, it will house a Snapdragon 8+ processor along with MariSilicon X NPU. It will come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of ROM. The camera setup on the Reno 10 Pro+ includes a 50MP SONY main camera, a 64MP periscope telephoto lens, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 32MP selfie camera. The device will be powered by a 4700mAh battery boasting a fast charging capability of 100W.

Smartphone enthusiasts in Hong Kong can finally rejoice as the OPPO Reno 10 series prepares to make its grand entrance into the market. Stay tuned for additional information as OPPO unveils further details and announcement regarding the availability and pricing of the Reno 10 series in Hong Kong.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

