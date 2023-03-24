With the growth of fiber optics, Fluke has decided to offer free consultations to help users choose the right fiber test methodology to use for their applications. Those who are unsure of the correct fiber test methodology to use will appreciate the opportunity to schedule an appointment with a Fluke technician. The technician will provide free advice and, if necessary, will also carry out a practical demonstration on how to determine what is the best, most reliable and most cost-effective test solution for their application.

A guide for choosing fiber

Those who participate in a demo will also receive a free FiberLert signal detector. He will also receive a cashback offer to use on the purchase of selected fiber testers from the Fluke catalog, valid until July 31st. A free downloadable fiber selection guide is also available.

More correct fiber test methodology

Robert Luijten, Technical Expert & Training Manager di Fluke Networks

Fiber is increasingly popular on the market to support the use of innovative applications that require ever-increasing bandwidth. So it is essential network professionals make sure they are using the best fiber test solution. We want to give them the highest level of support in this process. We believe that our free consultation, demo and test equipment will really help you achieve this goal.

Performance evaluation

Expert advice will focus on various scenarios. For example on how to ensure that the performance characteristics of a fiber optic installation comply with market standards. Fluke recommends make an optical loss test using equipment such as its CertiFiber Pro tool, which improves the efficiency of optical fiber certification.

How CertiFiber Pro works

The benefits of using this setup-guided optical loss meter include several possibilities. How to test a fiber pair with transceiver on two wavelengths in less than 3 seconds. Or test both cores of the fiber so bidirectional in less than 10 seconds. And again: Eliminate negative loss errors by ensuring the correct reference setting is used.

Based on the Versiv platform, CertiFiber Pro allows dual wavelength testing of singlemode or multimode fibers with the same unit. It also enables unified Tier 1 (basic) and Tier 2 (extended) mode testing when paired with a Fluke OptiFiber Pro optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR).

How to choose the most correct fiber test methodology

A combination of fiber end face inspection and OTDR is ideal for users troubleshooting or detecting suboptimal performance in a fiber installation. The OptiFiber Pro family of OTDRs allows you to make measurements at multiple wavelengths (850 nm, 1300 nm, 1310 nm, 1490 nm, 1550 nm and 1625 nm). This allows to support investigations on LAN networks, data centers, passive PON networks, FFTx access networks and applications outside a plant.

The other features

This meter also includes the Intelligent Autotest function, which detects fiber characteristics and adjusts the output level for maximum measurement resolution. While the EventMap function identifies automatically the presence of connectors, junctions, bends and splitters. In addition, the SmartLoop feature reduces Tier 2 certification time by allowing you to certify a pair of fibers (test from one end) in no more than 30 seconds.

End face inspection

Fluke experts point out that checking the cleanliness and condition of the fiber end faces is critical. Regardless of what other tests can be run. End face inspection confirms that each fiber connection is clean and undamaged, ensuring the highest possible performance. Typically, inspection cameras such as Fluke’s FI 3000 FiberInspector Ultra or FiberInspector Pro are capable of providing total visibility with live end face view from a 32-core MPO connector to a single core end face. In particular, the Ultra model features a multiple autofocus/self-centering camera. It enables real-time imaging and offers the ability to get automated results from pass/fail tests in seconds.

Documentation and results

Depending on the modules that are inserted into the mainframe, an instrument of the Versiv family transforms into a copper cable tester (DSX CableAnalyzer), a fiber length and loss tester (CertiFiber Pro), an OTDR (OptiFiber Pro) or, with a camera, in a fiber inspection tool (FI 3000 FiberInspector Ultra or FiberInspector Pro), all with a common user interface.

Find the right fiber test methodology

This is a unique feature on the market and results in great productivity improvements. Being able to manage several testers with a common user interface is good. However, the measurement results gathered from all these different testers can easily be consolidated into a single PDF report. And this is via LinkWare PC software and/or the LinkWare Live cloud service.