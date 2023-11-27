OTRS: IT security warning about new bug

As the BSI currently reports, a vulnerability has been identified for OTRS. You can read a description of the security vulnerability and a list of the affected operating systems and products here.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: OTRS Security Advisory (Stand: 26.11.2023).

Safety notice for OTRS – Risk: high

Risk level: 2 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,7

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,6

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used to determine the severity levels of a vulnerability. The Base Score evaluates the requirements for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that can change over time are taken into account in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the threat of the current vulnerability is rated as “high” with a base score of 8.7.

OTRS Bug: Vulnerability allows information disclosure

The Open Ticket Request System (OTRS) is a ticket system for help desks.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in OTRS to disclose information.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by the individual serial number CVE-2023-6254.

Systems affected by the OTRS security vulnerability at a glance

Operating systems

UNIX, Linux, MacOS X

Products

OTHER OTHER

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to fix them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information about the latest version of the software in question as well as the availability of security patches or information about workarounds. If you have any further questions or uncertainties, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources of updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

OTRS Security Advisory vom 2023-11-26 (27.11.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for OTRS. This text will be updated as updates are announced. You can see the changes made using the version history below.

November 27, 2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created using AI based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]. +++

Edited by kns

roj/news.de

