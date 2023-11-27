from above:

The sky above the nursery in Givat Chen, Wednesday

Light blue sweater (Dorine Frankfurt collaboration with UTR)

From the series of illustrations by Yali Ziv Bring The Children Back

A song that Esther Shamir uploaded to Twitter this week

|Words of others that I collected this week (yes, this collection replaces the “Make my week” section for the time being)

01

The soldier was medically examined, her condition is good and she met with her family.

(From the announcement published by the IDF following the rescue of Or Magidish)

02

Let the tune

drag you down

until you remember yourself

As always

(From a song that Shlomi Shaban uploaded to Instagram)

03

I asked him about the future,

Does he persist in seeing him in a bright light.

I read too many history books.

– answered.

(From “Old Professor”, Wislava Szymbroska. Translation: David Winfeld)

I remember every story, every word, every word

Repeats every word like a prayer like a prayer

Do not give up and do not leave

You have to insist and you have to love

