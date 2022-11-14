Whenever someone talks about true wireless headphones, one brand comes to mind: Bose. For a long time, BOSE has been crowned as the “King of ANC”, and recently launched a new noise-cancelling headset, the Bose QUIETCOMFORT Noise Cancelling Earbuds II. What makes this flagship headphone product stand out in the market? In this article, we will give a brief review of this headset, so that you can know more about the characteristics of this headset. Read below!

First of all, let me introduce this Bose QUIETCOMFORT Noise Cancelling Earbuds II:

Open the box!New design, smaller than the previous generation, with a new Fit Kit set

The Bose QUIETCOMFORT Noise Cancelling Earbuds II have a new design, which is about one-third smaller than the previous single earbuds and weighs less than 7g. The charging case is also light and easy to carry. At the same time, the new product also provides a new Fit Kit ear-friendly set, including three sizes of stable rings and earmuffs, which users can wear according to their personal needs to achieve a comfortable and stable wearing experience all day long.

▲ Packing box.

▲ The big box is on the inside, it turned out to be a box in a box, and there will be another small box.

▲ In addition to the charging box with the earphones, there are also instructions, charging cables, and Fit Kit ear suits.

▲ The Fit Kit provides a choice of 3 sizes of stabilizing rings and earplugs, which can be matched with up to 9 combinations.

▲ Appearance of the charging box.

▲ Inside are BOSE QUIETCOMFORT EarBuds II.

first time using

The QUIETCOMFORT Noise Cancelling Earbuds II feature Custom Tune for the first time, which automatically turns on when the earphones are removed and worn. You can hear a Bose unique sound effect. At the same time, the built-in microphone will also measure the reflection of the sound effect from the ear canal. The earphone will create a user-specific hearing effect and noise canceling experience based on the measurement results, and the whole process is quite fast. It can be completed in 0.5 seconds.

In addition, CustomTune technology optimizes audio distribution for each person’s unique ear canal structure, making the sound reaching the eardrum more vivid, detailed and clear. In order to provide a stronger noise cancellation effect, the CustomTune intelligent in-ear sound field adjustment technology can also automatically adjust the noise cancellation signal transmitted to the ear to improve the noise cancellation experience, especially for the noise frequencies that were difficult to eliminate in the past, such as close-range human voice, The crying of the baby on the bus, etc., at the same time, it can also instantly sense the noise changes in the user’s surrounding environment, and maintain a strong noise cancellation performance at all times.

In addition to providing personalized intelligent tuning, CustomTune technology can also cooperate with ActiveSense dynamic noise sensing technology to improve the effect of transparency mode. In Transparency mode, ambient sound is more clearly heard. When there is a strong noise disturbance around, ActiveSense dynamic noise sensing technology can provide a personalized noise canceling effect suitable for the user’s hearing experience, cancel the noise immediately when the noise occurs, and automatically stop when the noise ends.

actual use

Most of the above are from the official selling point introduction and some first-time connection programs, and the moderators have also used this headset for a period of time. How is the experience in daily life?

Scenario (1): Hitchhiking or walking on the street

Bose QUIETCOMFORT EarBuds II can be known as the “King of ANC”, and it is believed that it cannot be ignored in terms of noise reduction performance. I remember once, when I was taking a ride, because it was too late, I really wanted to be quiet and relax, so I got into the car, took out my BOSE QUIETCOMFORT EarBuds II, and when I put it on my ear, I heard a unique reminder sound, the headset reads the remaining capacity of the battery, and then automatically turns on the ANC noise reduction function. After getting out of the car, it is the same when you come to the street, you enter the state of self-absorption, but it is best to wear headphones when crossing the road, and you must pay more attention to the environment on the road. Be careful.

Scenario (2): Stop the wave and listen to the song

Moderators usually go to the streets to play basketball during the holidays, and no one fights the waves. When playing by themselves, they will practice the shooting waves, wear the Bose QUIETCOMFORT EarBuds II, listen to the songs and do sports, they will feel more motivated and not so easily tired. And QUIETCOMFORT EarBuds II in addition to supporting IPX4 waterproof and sweatproof, and I have tried it, if I use the noise canceling mode to listen to the song, I can’t even hear the sound of myself playing basketball, which makes me immersed in the music. The world is not disturbed by external sounds.

Use Scenario (3): Listening to Songs

The moderator himself has class money for Apple Music, and will wear Bose QUIETCOMFORT EarBuds II to listen to songs during normal time. I think the tone is quite clear, it sounds like a singer singing in your ear, and it feels like listening to a concert , and the bass and treble are well-defined, and the listening experience is quite good.

Scenario (4): Clubhouse does a show

We usually share recent anecdotes and interesting topics in the technology world at Clubhouse on two days a week. I, who usually use wired headphones to do shows, wore Bose QUIETCOMFORT Earbuds II to do shows on this day, and by the way, I tested the radio of the headphones. Performance. In fact, the radio performance is quite clear. If it is an ordinary pitch, it doesn’t matter, but if it is used for Podcast programs, it is not suitable, because the Bluetooth headset radio will always have some mechanical sound, clear but clearly audible. Not very natural.

Click here to listen from 1:01:46

Scenario (5): Dumping the phone

In fact, the actual effect is similar to that of Clubhouse. When asked if the other party is clear, the other party said it is clear, but it still sounds more comfortable with wired headphones. Although most of the current Bluetooth headsets have a good performance in the sound quality of listening to music, there is still a lot of room for improvement in the radio performance.

summary

I have been using Bose QUIETCOMFORT EarBuds II for a while. In fact, this is the first time I have used Bose’s noise-cancelling headphones, but after using it, I really understand why it can be called the “King of ANC” because of its noise-cancelling ability. , not comparable to other brands of headphones, at least I would think, compared to the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones in my home (although it is the fifth generation, the third generation is actually enough in most cases) , the noise reduction effect is more obvious, and there is no comparison, no harm. The Bose QUIETCOMFORT EarBuds II earphones also have good sound quality, they are clear, and the high and low levels are also quite distinct. The suggested retail price in Hong Kong is set at $2299, which I think is quite reasonable. What do netizens say about Bose’s headphones?