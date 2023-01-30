Home Technology Overwatch 2’s Ranked Mode Will Get Some Big Changes
Overwatch 2’s Ranked Mode Will Get Some Big Changes

The Overwatch 2 team has confirmed that they will be working on ranked modes and making some big changes as the game enters its third season and beyond.

Overwatch 2 director Aaron Keller opened up about the issues the game is facing in an official post on the game’s website. “The feedback we’ve had from players is that the game doesn’t feel valuable enough and players can’t get the items they want in a short enough time. We’ll be making changes in S3 to address some of those complaints,” Keller said previously he said players have a lot to say about their true rankings and why they are matched with other players “Puzzled”. .

There will also be some changes to game mechanics, such as the cost of ultimate abilities. “Solo and frustrating hero mechanics are discussed a lot in the community and in teams,” Keller said. “It’s an ongoing discussion, but there’s a lot of nuance to the topic about things like the frequency of these mechanics, the trade-offs of using it, the overall power level of the hero, how often the hero is played, and the fantasies of the hero.

This seems like a step in the right direction for Overwatch 2, but we’ll have to see what changes will be implemented before we can confirm if they’ll fix the game’s issues.

