With the development of cameras towards high image quality and high frame rate, the shooting files are getting bigger and bigger. Without a high-speed and stable memory card, it is easy to cause interruption of shooting or recording. OWC launched SD4.0, SDXC, UHS- II and other specifications, the PRO version reaches the V60 level, and the Ultra version reaches the V90 level, providing excellent performance and high reliability for amateur players and photographers. OWC is a company specializing in PC and MAC external products. In addition to the memory card unpacked this time, there are also external SSDs, hard drives, and Thunderbolt devices.

Specification

Name: OWC Atlas Pro SD V60

Capacity: 64GB/128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB

Warranty: 3-year limited warranty

Memory card type:

SD card (SD 4.0)

Secure Digital eXtended Capacity (SDXC)

UHS-II Video Speed ​​Class V60

Transfer Rate: Sequential Read (Max): 250 MB/s Sequential Write (Max): 130 MB/s

Recommended operation: Ambient temperature (operation): -25°C ~ 85°C Temperature (non-operation): -40°C ~ 85°C

Product size: 3.2 x 2.4 x 0.2 cm

Product weight: 2g

Package Contents: Atlas Pro SD Memory Card, Storage Case

Name: OWC Atlas Ultra SD V90

Capacity: 64GB/128GB/256GB/512GB

Warranty: 3-year limited warranty

Memory card type:

SD card (SD 4.0)

Secure Digital eXtended Capacity (SDXC)

UHS-II Video Speed ​​Class V90

Transfer Rate: Sequential Read (Max): 300 MB/s, Sequential Write (Max): 250 MB/s

Recommended operating environment: temperature (operation): -25°C ~ 85°C; temperature (non-operation): -40°C ~ 85°C

Product size: 3.2 x 2.4 x 0.2 cm

Product weight: 2g

Package Contents: Atlas Ultra SD Memory Card, Storage Case

OWC Atlas Pro SD V60 512GB/Atlas Ultra SD V90 256GB memory card out of the box

OWC Atlas Pro SD V60 memory card has five capacities, 64/128/256/512/1T, OWC Atlas Ultra SD V90 has only four types, the 1TB version is missing, and both models reach SD4.0, UHS-II and SDXC The recording speed of the Pro version reaches the V60 level, the maximum sequential reading reaches 250MB/s, the maximum sequential writing reaches 130MB/s, and can record high frame rate 4K videos; the Ultra version further reaches the V90 level, the maximum sequential reading It can reach 300MB/s, the maximum sequential writing can reach 250MB/s, and it can record high frame rate 6K videos.

Both memory cards enjoy OWC’s three-year limited warranty, and are resistant to bending, impact, and X-ray IP67 dust and water resistance. They can also shoot normally in extreme environments to protect data security. Using the high-speed UHS-II transmission interface requires the support of cameras and card readers to achieve the maximum read and write speed. It doesn’t matter if it doesn’t support it. UHS-II also supports UHS-I devices downwards.

The most critical parameter of a memory card is not how fast it reads and writes, but the minimum reading and writing speed, which will determine whether the recording can be completed normally. These two memory cards reach the V60 and V90 grades respectively, which means the minimum writing speed reaches 60MB/s With 90MB/s, the official promotion PRO version is suitable for 4K videos, and Ultra is suitable for 6K videos.



▲ OWC memory card packaging



▲The purple package of OWC Atlas Ultra SD V90 256GB.



▲The blue package of OWC Atlas Pro SD V60 512GB.



▲Both models have memory card storage boxes.



▲OWC Atlas Ultra SD V90 memory card is a standard SD card size, with a Lock anti-write switch in the upper left corner, OWC LOGO and product name printed on the front, and the maximum read 300MB/s, write 250MB/s, capacity, SDXC, UHS-II, V90, U3, C10 and other specifications.



▲The OWC Atlas Pro SD V60 memory card is a standard SD card size, with a Lock switch on the upper left corner, OWC LOGO and product name printed on the front, and the maximum reading capacity of 250MB/s, capacity, SDXC, UHS-II, V90, U3, C10 and other specifications.



▲The most obvious difference between UHS-II and UHS-I is that in addition to the original 9-pin gold finger, there is a row at the bottom to achieve better performance and support UHS-I downward.



▲OWC memory card and Nikon D300 (schematic diagram, it is recommended to use a device that supports UHS-II).



▲Installing the memory card

performance test

This test uses the OWC USB-C TRAVEL DOCK E external box, which supports the function of SD 4.0 card reader, and connects through USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C to maximize the performance of the memory card. The test computer is INTEL Core i9-7940X with 64GB DDR4 memory.



▲OWC USB-C TRAVEL DOCK E external box and OWC Atlas Ultra SD V90 memory card

The 256GB Ultra version has 238GB available space after formatting with exFAT, and the 512G Pro version has 476GB available space after formatting.



▲Ultra 256GB available space is 238GB.



▲Pro 512GB available space is 476GB.

CrystalDiskMark benchmark test, in NVME mode, the Ultra version can read 263MB/s and write 243MB/s; the Pro version can read 258MB/s and write 155MB/s.



▲The CrystalDiskMark score of Ultra 256GB.



▲The CrystalDiskMark score of Pro 512GB.

Use ATTO DISK Benchmark to test read and write of different IO sizes, and use Direct I/O queue 4 layers to test the read and write performance of 512B~64MB. The Ultra version has a maximum read of 192MB/s and write of 92MB/s; the PRO version comes Read 241MB/s, write 148MB/s, because the capacity of the Pro version reaches 512GB, so the performance will surpass Ultra 256GB.



▲ATTO DISK Benchmark score of Ultra 256GB.



▲ATTO DISK Benchmark results of Pro 512GB.

AJA System Test can simulate the reading and writing performance of video files. Using the setting test of 4096×2160 4K, 64GB, 16bit RGBA, the Ultra version reads 232MB/s and writes 240MB/s; the Pro version reads 227MB/s and writes 147MB /s, all have good performance.



▲AJA System Test results of Ultra 256GB.



▲AJA System Test results of Pro 512GB.

Finally, use AIDA64 Disk Benchmark’s Linear Write to fill up the capacity of the memory card, and observe whether there is any interruption or speed drop. The Ultra version writes at an average of 238MB/s, and the Pro version follows closely at 222MB/s. The ability to continue writing is very stable.



▲The Linear Write score of Ultra 256GB.



▲The Linear Write score of Pro 512GB.

Summarize

OWC Atlas Pro SD V60/Atlas Ultra SD V90 has excellent performance and high stability, and can stand the test of harsh use environment. The price of the same 128GB capacity is 1255 yuan and 4620 yuan respectively. There is a big price difference between the two. Ultra has an obvious advantage in writing speed. For those who do not need to record videos above 6K, the performance of PRO is completely sufficient. It is recommended to choose 256GB or 512GB capacity. The CP value is relatively high. The price of Ultra is competitive with UHS-II V90. The product is not too expensive, and photographers and motion image workers who need it can buy it with their own hands.