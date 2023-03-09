The two famous fashion houses BODEGA and BEAMS from the United States and Japan have recently cooperated to bring a new joint series named “EASY IVY”, featuring the classic American Ivy style Ivy Style. The Ivy College style is derived from the daily style of college students in the Ivy League, the top university alliance in the United States. Since the cover photographer of the classic Japanese fashion magazine “MEN’S CLUB”, Hayashi Tian Zhaoqing launched “TAKE IVY” in the United States in 1965. After the photo collection, Ivy Style has deeply influenced Japanese trend culture. Therefore, this joint ride series can be said to be of special significance, symbolizing the cultural connection between the United States and Japan.

In addition to the must-have items of Ivy Style such as suit jacket, Oxford shirt, sweater, chinos, and tie, the series also has two joint shoes with adidas, based on the two models of Campus and Adimatic respectively. The baseball cap co-branded with NEW ERA also appropriately echoes the theme of Ivy Style, and the completeness of the whole series is very high. The “EASY IVY” joint series will be launched on March 11. Interested readers should pay attention to the updates on the official websites of BODEGA and BEAMS.