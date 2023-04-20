Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, Blasphemous 2 confirmed for release this summer

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

Today is the day of Nintendo’s new Indie World. Before the event of the Japanese version is broadcast at 7 pm, the European and American versions have already been launched in the early morning. Among the content that has been announced, the most concerned one is estimated to be “Oxenfree II: Lost Signals”, which will be available on Switch, PlayStation 5, PS4, Steam and Netflix mobile game platforms on July 12. It’s the sequel to 2016’s hit indie game Oxenfree, developed by Night School studio, which was acquired by Netflix last year. In the new trailer, you can see a character named Riley exploring secret scenes in his hometown, and a new walkie-talkie dialogue system will also be introduced in this work.

The religious-themed side-scrolling game “Blasphemous 2” (Blasphemous 2) developed by The Game Kitchen also released a new trailer on Indie World, and it is confirmed that it will land on Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Steam this summer. This work will add many new weapons and attack methods, and there will also be a new way to use special equipment to solve puzzles with scene organs.

Also appearing this summer is the simulation management RPG “My Time at Sandrock” (My Time at Sandrock). In addition, the popular “Cult of the Lamb” (Cult of the Lamb) will also be released on April 24. Free DLC for the game, which will include a variety of new abilities, weapons, buildings, and more. During the event, Lao Ren also introduced two cat-related works, “Quilts and Cats of Calico” and “Mineko’s night market”. The former was born out of a casual strategy board game, while the latter is a simulated adventure work.

There are more than a dozen games that appear on the European and American versions of Indie World. Interested friends can go to Laoren’s official website for more information. If there is new content in the Japanese version of the event later, we will also update the article.