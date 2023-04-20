Pilates: do the Siren on the Chair to slim the waist

That a mermaid is lithe is to be expected. That it also has a wasp waist is not obvious. But the Mermaid kneeling exercise, which is performed on the Chair, promises to make you achieve both goals. Anna Maria Cova, physiotherapist and founder of the CovaTech Pilates School describes it to us.

The exercise works on the lateral flexibility of the torso and tones the oblique abs, responsible for a well-shaped waistline.

How it is done

Prepare the Chair with a low resistance and kneel next to the machine, placing one hand on the overhead bar and extending the other arm upwards, laterally to the head. Exhaling, push the bar downwards (until it reaches the ground) and at the same time bend the torso sideways in an arc, to accompany the descent of the bar itself. Return to the starting position by inhaling. Attention, the Powerhouse is always active, to maintain correct posture and avoid bowing or bending of the lumbar area. Repeat the gesture 3-5 times on each side.

The free body version

The Mermaid exercise is a Matwork classic, free-body Pilates that everyone can try even at home. It is very well known, because it is also very often offered in group lessons in the gym. Compared to the variant on the knees and with the chair it is less difficult and less intense from the point of view of the abdominal muscles, but still makes it more flexible, loose and firms the waist.