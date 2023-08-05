Home » Paul McCartney’s Music Making a Comeback in Destiny 2: The Final Shape
Paul McCartney's Music Making a Comeback in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Paul McCartney’s Music Making a Comeback in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Paul McCartney’s music is making a comeback in Bungie’s hit video game series, Destiny. The original Destiny game was already packed with star power, featuring renowned actors such as Peter Dinklage, Bill Nighy, Lauren Cohan, Lance Reddick, Nathan Fillion, and Gina Torres. However, the inclusion of the legendary Beatles musician added an extra level of cool to the game.

In a recent Instagram post by orchestra player Ella Feingold, fans were given a sneak peek into what seems to be McCartney’s music being used in Destiny 2: The Final Shape. Feingold mentioned McCartney as a songwriter, hinting at the possibility of his iconic tunes making a return.

Despite the excitement surrounding this news, details about how the music will be incorporated into the game and what specific tracks will be featured are still unknown. Fans are eagerly awaiting the Destiny Showcase scheduled for August 22, where they hope to learn more about McCartney’s involvement.

Destiny has always been praised for its immersive gameplay and incredible soundtrack. Adding McCartney’s music to the mix can only enhance the overall experience for players. Fans can’t help but wonder how his legendary talent will be showcased in the sci-fi world of Destiny.

Whether it’s a new composition or the inclusion of some of McCartney’s classic hits, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Destiny 2: The Final Shape and the opportunity to immerse themselves in an even more captivating gaming experience.

As gamers anxiously wait for more news about McCartney’s involvement in Destiny, it’s safe to say that the combination of his legendary status and the beloved franchise is a match made in gaming heaven.

