Francesco Bagnaia enters the world of digital collections together with VR46 Metaverse and ItaliaNFT. In fact, a limited edition of digital collector’s items celebrating the world victory has been available since 16 March, which can be purchased by fans of the Italian driver on the dedicated page on ItaliaNFT.

The initiative was born as a result of the collaboration between ItaliaNFT, the main Italian marketplace of Web3 projects, and VR46 Metaverse, a company that deals with the development of the VR46 brand in the gaming, metaverse and NFT fields.

The context

The goal of Web3 in the sports arena is to improve the relationship with fans and their level of involvement, going beyond the experience of social networks, which have marked a turning point. Fans are now also aiming to “live” experiences through technological advances, says the Stats Perform 2021 Fan Engagement report. And it is precisely here that Web3 wants to enter with its various forms (NFT, fan tokens, metaverses).

A direct relationship can be established with the blockchain: from meet & greet, to signed/worn t-shirts and other exclusive gadgets/memorabilia. But not only. They can participate in marketing choices, in the selection of the design of coaches and stadiums (this is the case of Socios, which we are talking about in this article), the voice of the fans can be heard from a club when a vote is taken, for example , certifying the choice of users.

In its 2022 Sports Industry Outlook report, Deloitte predicts an acceleration of the merging of the real and digital worlds, along with the growth of non-fungible token (NFT) and immersive technologies markets.